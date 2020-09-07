Most surprising decisions made by Bills on roster cut-down weekend

Over this past weekend, the NFL and Bills made a lot of decisions. Plenty of tough ones, too. The objective was to get down to 53 players on team rosters ahead of the 2020 regular season. Just last week, most teams in the league had near 80 players, and each team had to fill out a practice squad as well.
In breaking things down and allowing the dust to settle, the Bills certainly did make a few surprising decisions. To catch you up, we’ll go through some of those now:
Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (10) hands off the ball to Bills quarterback Davis Webb. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Jake Fromm sticks
Perhaps the biggest debate out of training camp was what the Bills will do with their quarterback situation and as it turns out, they did the smart, sensible thing: Kept four of them. This was the suggested scenario we made prior to roster cut-down day as well.
While reports out of training camp were few and far between, none of them had something good to say about rookie quarterback Jake Fromm. Some speculated that the fifth-round pick was outplayed by Davis Webb and the veteran backup was actually going to be the third quarterback behind Josh Allen and Matt Barkley.
But nope, instead, it’s Fromm over Webb, who eventually made his way to the practice squad. What Sean McDermott & Co. were thinking seems to be pretty clear now.
Cut Fromm? As a rookie and a very well-known college quarterback, he was going to get claimed by someone. Webb? He’s been on and off practice squads in his career and with the Bills specifically, no one has signed him of their practice squad in recent seasons. So putting Webb out on the wavier wire was much smarter and if anything, it could just be a formality.
If Webb did outplay Fromm in camp? It would be interesting to see what the Bills do if Allen or Barkley go down. Could Webb be ahead of Fromm on the depth chart even though he’s on the practice squad? That’s speculation, but certainly a scenario most would prefer not to find out.
Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Murphy and the D-line
Trent Murphy made the Bills’ final roster. That was a debated scenario that saw two sides of the coin. In cutting Murphy, the Bills would have added $8 million in salary cap space. The thought for many was that the team could do so, hang onto that space, allow it to rollover into 2021’s salary cap, which could help Buffalo re-sign players like linebacker Matt Milano or just help with future free agency deals.
But that’s not what the team opted for. Instead, Murphy stuck around. We still have an added surprise here. In keeping Murphy, the Bills kept five defensive ends on their roster, bringing their entire defensive lineman total to nine. The more typical amount kept we’ve seen from McDermott out of training camp is eight. That “ninth player” is Darryl Johnson.
Furthering the surprise, we have Quinton Jefferson. The former Seahawk was a veteran free agency addition this offseason and can play both the inside and outside of the defensive line, so maybe Buffalo could have even got away with keeping just seven on the D-line? Evidently the Bills felt like Johnson has too much talent to place him on the wavier wire.
In a way, keeping Murphy shows the Bills are all-in on 2020 as well. His contract is up after this season, so that made cutting him all the more intriguing of an idea. Instead, Buffalo said forget those future finances and let’s try to win in 2020.
Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts. (AP Photo/John Munson)
Cutting Andre Roberts
Most know how this story ends up, but that doesn’t make it any less surprising. In order to get their roster in order, the Bills circumvented the system a little bit (maybe). In an effort to keep wide receiver and returner Andre Roberts, the Bills cut the former All-Pro return man. Hoping he cleared the wavier wire, the Bills planned to immediately re-sign him once the club placed other guys on the injured reserve list, opening up roster spots.
Perhaps the Bills had some sort of contract incentives tossed out there to keep Roberts from signing with other teams because reportedly, there were a few that were interested and he turned them down in order to come back to Buffalo. The Bills showed some serious trust in the 31-year-old to come back, and that’s not to say he’s not a trustworthy guy or anything. We always hear the NFL is a business, right? That means it is for players too after all…
Bills offensive linemen Brian Winters and Ike Boettger work during practice. (Gannett photo)
The intriguing depth piece breakdown
As it is with every cut-down day, the Bills kept a few surprising players on their final roster, even if they’re just around to provide depth on the roster. Here’s a few of those:
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips: The No. 1 guy who’s the… “no one guessed he would make it.” But Phillips making the roster really shows how top-heavy the Bills are at linebacker. They can’t have any injuries to Tremaine Edmunds or Milano this year and have Phillips or former UDFA Tyrel Dodson out there. Phillips will probably play special teams, though.
- OL Ike Boettger: Boettger has kicked around the Bills depth spots in recent seasons. In 2018, McDermott & general manager Brandon Beane signed Boettger as a UDFA. Following that year’s training camp, he was cut and the Chiefs picked him up and then he was re-signed by the Bills a short time later when he was cut by KC. Perhaps the Bills were afraid he’d get picked up again. Evan Boehm (now on the practice squad) is a more experienced backup center, but Boettger stays.
- DE Darryl Johnson: Already mentioned, but a surprise to see the Bills keep five defensive ends. A former seventh-round pick in 2019, the Bills clearly were scared he’d be signed by another team if cut.
Bills running back Patrick DiMarco.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Injury oddities
A few really odd moves made by the Bills surrounded the injury list. Maybe all truthful, maybe ways to get around the system in some cases? We’ll never know, but regardless, they happened, and here’s what they are:
- Fullback Patrick DiMarco was played on the injured reserve list with a neck injury. He’s missed a ton of time in training camp. Without him, it appears that Reggie Gilliam, an undrafted rookie from Toledo is Buffalo’s fullback. Gilliam did have a weird thing during camp where McDermott tried to mention he’s a tight end, but without DiMarco, when a fullback situation calls, it’s got to be Gilliam in there, right? The Bills could have also put DiMarco on the IR much earlier in camp but maybe the team truly wanted to see how his injury would progress.
- Tommy Sweeney is… yes, he’s still on the physically unable to preform list. At one point, the team itself actually announced Sweeney was coming off of it and going on the active roster. Due to a foot injury, he missed the entire training camp. But a few hours later, the Bills announced he was then being moved to the PUP list… again? Some weird movement happening there.
- Speaking of injury designations, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins heads to the injured reserve list along with offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. The lineman was expected, Hodgins comes out of left field, though. During camp Hodgins wore a red non-contact injury due to a shoulder issue for a few days, but that’s it. Some speculate that putting Hodgins there was just an effort to keep him off waivers, while allowing the team to bring back Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe after they cleared the wire. Whatever the case may be, this is what happened, so that’s that. Hodgins and Feliciano can come off the IR after three games this season.
Bills punter Corey Bojorquez . (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
No additions from other teams
Maybe this is just showing us the times we’re living in due to COVID-19, but the Bills didn’t make a single addition from other teams when the weekend dust settled. In previous years, the Bills have found contributors this way. In 2018, the Bills signed a cut from the Patriots, punter Corey Bojorquez, and he’s been the team’s starter (when healthy) ever since.
At one point, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Bills were adding former Packers receiver Jake Kumerow to join the practice squad. Instead, that didn’t happen when the Bills announced their practice squad. Duke Willaims was the only wideout to find their way to Buffalo’s taxi squad.
And again, a move indicative of the times? The Bills added 16 players to the practice squad, plus international Christian Wade who has a roster exempt. All 16 of those guys were on the team’s training camp roster already, no new faces at all.
