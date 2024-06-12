Most successful Manx TT sidecar racer retires

The most successful sidecar racer in the history of the Isle of Man TT, Dave Molyneux, has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 17-time winner, who finished third in the second sidecar race in this year's TT, has clocked up 31 podiums since making his debut in 1985.

Recording the highest number of wins by a Manxman in any class at the TT, Molyneux's recorded his last win on the 37.73-mile (60km) Mountain Course in 2014.

Head of motorsport for the Manx Government Paul Phillips said the 60-year-old was "undoubtedly one of the greatest competitors the TT has ever seen".

An engineer who built and developed his own chassis, Molyneux was widely seen as an innovator whose engineering skills and driving skill saw him set new records and dominate the class he first won in 1989.

Such has been Molyneux's impact on the TT, the fast right-hander at the end of the Cronk-y-Voddy straight was renamed in his honour by race organisers in 2013.

His last race, which was the second sidecar race of the 2024 event, saw him return to the podium with a third place alongside his 20-year-old godson Jake Roberts.

Race winners Ryan and Callum Crowe praised Molyneux's "incredible career".

Mr Phillips said: "His determination to win has always been matched by his ability to innovate and he has been at the forefront of sidecar racing for decades.

"He leaves the event with a remarkable legacy for current and future champions to aspire to.”

Molyneux also had significant successful at the Southern 100 Road Races, held in July each year, with a racing career there that stretched from 1984 to 2017.

Paying tribute to the racer the the club said it had been "honoured to watch your racing around the Billown Course and proud to see your name and achievements added to the Champions Board".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk.

More like this

Related internet links