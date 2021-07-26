Most Steelers are vaccinated; running back Najee Harris isn’t

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sorry HIPAA.

At a time when some NFL players are incorrectly citing a federal law regarding medical privacy as the basis for not commenting on whether they’ve received the vaccine, their vaccine status necessarily is being disclosed by their teams.

In Pittsburgh, where the vast majority of players have gotten vaccinated, those who haven’t gotten vaccinated are wearing a yellow wristband. Photos emerging from training camp show first-round running back Najee Harris wearing a yellow wristband.

Harris, who seems to be very at ease with reporters, inevitably will be asked about the situation. Whatever he says, there will be no escaping the reality that the presence of a yellow wristband means that he has yet to get the vaccine.

Most Steelers are vaccinated; running back Najee Harris isn’t originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Matthew Stafford on Cam Akers injury: “It’s next man up”

    The high expectations for the L.A. Rams became tempered last week by the season-ending injury suffered by one of the most promising young running backs in the league, Cam Akers. As quarterback Matthew Stafford arrived for his first training camp with any team other than the Lions, Stafford addressed the impact of the absence of [more]

  • Steelers unvaccinated players will wear yellow wristbands

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have a high vaccination rate among players. Those who have yet to get the shot will stick out like a proverbial sore thumb. Per the team, Steelers players who haven’t been vaccinated will be wearing yellow wristbands at practice. The Steelers have been among the most successful at getting players to choose [more]

  • Orioles complete three-game sweep of Nationals with 5-4 win

    Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-4 victory on Sunday. Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who improved to 1-51 when trailing after eight innings. Orioles starter John Means allowed just two hits before the sixth, when he hit Alcides Escobar for the second time with a pitch and allowed a single to Trea Turner.

  • Yankees vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Red Sox rally for five-run 8th in 5-4 win vs. Yankees

  • Eagles sign Steven Nelson

    Darius Slay got what he wanted. The Eagles cornerback went on Twitter recently to pitch free agent Steven Nelson on joining him in the Philly secondary and the team announced Nelson’s signing on Sunday. It’s a one-year deal that Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports is worth $4 million. Nelson was released by the Steelers in [more]

  • Healthy Jacob Phillips could start for the Browns

    Lost in all the additions on the roster, Jacob Phillips is reportedly healthy and could start for the Browns.

  • Red Sox end Germán's no-hit bid in 8th, storm past Yanks 5-4

    Domingo Germán was simply dominating the Boston Red Sox. Never more so than in the seventh inning, when the Yankees right-hander struck out stars J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and rookie Jarren Duran. Held hitless into the eighth by Germán and looking feeble, Alex Verdugo and the Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past New York 5-4 on Sunday.

  • Winner’s Bag: Cameron Champ, 3M Open

    What's in the bag, Cameron Champ?

  • 'Daddy’s home, b****es': T.J. Dillashaw eyes title after edging Cory Sandhagen in dogfight

    “Daddy’s going to get that belt back easy, guys,” Dillashaw said. “Easy money for that belt right now.”

  • Commentary: NFL players who won't vaccinated should get flagged for stupidity

    NFL players need to wake up and get vaccinated. Those who don't put their teammates in jeopardy in more ways than affecting the outcome of a game.

  • Red wristband, yellow wristband; some Bucs had no wristband at all

    The NFL has deferred to its teams the procedure for visually identifying vaccinated and unvaccinated players at practice. In Pittsburgh, unvaccinated players are wearing yellow wristbands (first-round rookie running back Najee Harris is one of the few wearing it). In Jacksonville, unvaccinated players will wear a wristband. In Tampa, the team has said vaccinated players [more]

  • Ex-Steeler Steven Nelson finds himself a new NFL home

    So much for bringing cornerback Steven Nelson back to Pittsburgh.

  • Steelers release 2021 initial depth chart

    Here is the full Steelers depth chart released this week.

  • Report: Cardinals star pass rusher Chandler Jones requests trade

    Jones, 31, is entering the final season of his contract.

  • How June Jones saved the Houston Oilers from making the dumbest trade in franchise history

    In 1986, the Houston Oilers almost traded Warren Moon to the Los Angeles Raiders in what might have presented an alternate NFL history.

  • Phil Mickelson offers Grayson Murray help after revelation that he is an alcoholic

    Phil Mickelson has offered help a fellow PGA Tour winner who says he is an alcoholic whose pleas for assistance have been ignored by officials at Sawgrass HQ and that life on golf’s biggest circuit is “absolutely awful”. Grayson Murray, the 27-year-old who won in Kentucky in 2017 and who finished third in another event earlier this year, posted his extraordinary missive on social media late on Friday evening after withdrawing from the 3M Open. After revealing that he is ‘on probation’ with the T

  • Video: Jason Wilnis, who holds kickboxing win over Israel Adesanya, nets KO in MMA debut

    Jason Wilnis, who defeated Israel Adesanya in a 2017 kickboxing bout, made a successful MMA debut on Sunday with a first-round knockout.

  • AP source: Pirates trading All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres

    The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal. Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month.

  • How much money does Aaron Rodgers want? (A lot of it)

    The recent non-news news that the Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a five-year contract that would make him the highest-paid player in football omitted (as did the original reporting on the topic) key information regarding guarantees and structure. Rodgers wants to be paid in a way that breaks the team’s current one-year-at-a-time flexibility as to [more]

  • Inside Texas & OU's Big 12 exit, what's next for every conference?

    The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?