The most searched Thanksgiving stuffing recipe in each state

The right stuff(ing) for each state

There is plenty of good food at Thanksgiving dinner. One of the sides that people love to feast on is stuffing. They will eat it until they are, um, stuffed.

Alabama: Cornbread dressing

Alaska: Sausage stuffing

Arizona: Turkey stuffing

Arkansas: Cornbread stuffing

California: Turkey stuffing

Colorado: Sausage cornbread stuffing

Connecticut: Turkey fruit stuffing

Delaware: Ground sausage stuffing

Florida: Cornbread stuffing

Georgia: Cornbread stuffing

Hawaii: Jalapeno cheese stuffing

Idaho: Italian sausage stuffing

Illinois: Sage stuffing

Indiana: Cranberry stuffing

Iowa: Cornbread stuffing

Kansas: Oyster stuffing

Kentucky: Soul food stuffing

Louisiana: Cornbread dressing

Maine: Cornbread stuffing

Maryland: Turkey stuffing

Massachusetts: Sausage stuffing

Michigan: Cornbread stuffing

Minnesota: Cornmeal stuffing

Mississippi: Cornbread dressing

Missouri: Oyster dressing

Montana: Herb andouilles sausage sage stuffing

Nebraska: Italian stuffing

Nevada: Stuffing wrapped in bacon

New Hampshire: Turkey stuffing

New Jersey: Italian dressing

New Mexico: Cornbread dressing

New York: Sausage stuffing

North Carolina: Sausage dressing

North Dakota: Keto cauliflower stuffing

Ohio: Cornbread stuffing

Oklahoma: Red Jell-O Stuffing

Oregon: Cornbread dressing

Pennsylvania: Stuffing with raisins

Rhode Island: French dressing stuffing

South Carolina: Oyster dressing

South Dakota: Sausage stuffing

Tennessee: Cornbread dressing

Texas: Cornbread dressing

Utah: Stuffing with greek yogurt

Vermont: Sage dressing

Virginia: Sausage stuffing

Washington: Stuffing with apples

West Virginia: Cornbread stuffing

Wisconsin: Turkey stuffing

Wyoming: Savory herb stuffing

Story originally appeared on List Wire