Back
Yahoo
Sports
Eagles bolster backfield, get Jay Ajayi in swap with Dolphins
Most Satisfying Plays- Week 8
NFL Highlights
•
October 31, 2017
The most satisfying plays of week 8.
What to Read Next
Russell Wilson barely out-duels Deshaun Watson in a show for the ages
Shutdown Corner
Best of NFL: Cowboys 'Feed Zeke,' capitalize on mistakes to beat Redskins
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Wilson's heroics lead Seahawks to wild 41-38 win over Texans
The Associated Press
NFL Week 8 Superlatives: Locker room drama doesn't stop Steelers from having fun
Shutdown Corner
INTERCONFERENCE: Wilson's heroics lead Seahawks to wild 41-38 win over Texans
NBC Sports Boston
Jimmy Garoppolo trade proves Bill Belichick doesn't care for safety nets
Yahoo Sports
NBA Fashion Week 2
Yahoo Sports Videos
Dolphins trade Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia Eagles
Shutdown Corner
2017 NFL cheerleaders: Best of Week 8
Yahoo Sports
Police Officer's 'Racist' Colin Kaepernick Costume Did Not Go Over Well
HuffPost
Patriots trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers
Yahoo Sports Videos
Jackie Robinson’s protective cap used against racist pitchers sells for record amount
Big League Stew
Referees walk off football field after high school players kneel during anthem
Yahoo Sports
2017 NFL trade tracker
Shutdown Corner
In pictures: The most successful British sportsmen EVER
Yahoo Sport UK
Jimmy Garoppolo Could Still Back Up Tom Brady in 2018—Here’s How
Newsweek
Ranking the Champions League chances for English clubs
Yahoo Sports Videos
Garoppolo 'can't get on the plane fast enough' after trade to 49ers
NBC Sports Boston
Back
Sign in
Sports Home
Fantasy
NFL
NCAAF
NBA
MLB
NHL
Soccer
MMA
Boxing
NASCAR
NCAAB
Tennis
Golf
SPORTSREEL
Olympics
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Horse Racing
Cycling
Rivals
Odds
Shop
Help
Yahoo Sites
Home
Mail
Search
News
Finance
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Music
Sports
Fantasy Sports
Weather
Tech
Shopping
Answers
Flickr
Tumblr
Tools
Help
Account Info
Careers
About
Terms
&
Privacy