Most Rose Bowl wins by Big Ten schools

The Ohio State football team may not have reached their ultimate goals of winning another Big Ten championship and getting into the College Football Playoff, but it will be headed to Pasadena to participate in the Rose Bowl for the 16th time in program history.
We won’t quite call it a consolation prize, but there are much worse places to go for the postseason than at the foot of the San Gabriel mountains in the Los Angeles area. If you’ve been, then you get it. If you haven’t been, do what you can to get there. You won’t be sorry, I promise.
It is of course not Ohio State’s first rodeo in So Cal. In fact, OSU trails only USC and Michigan in the number of appearances all-time. But simply getting there only tells part of the story. What have teams done once they made it to sunny California?
We’re most concerned about Ohio State and the Big Ten on this free website, so that’s what we’re going to focus on. We decided to put together a listing of most Rose Bowl wins by Big Ten programs. Some may surprise you, others probably won’t. And yes, we’ll include teams even if they weren’t a part of the conference at the time and note it as such.
Indiana Hoosiers
Oct. 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
1
Wins
0
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
2*
Wins
0
* Not a part of the Big Ten for either appearance
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Oct 26, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
2
Wins
1 – (1962)
Northwestern Wildcats
Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
2
Wins
1 – (1949)
Purdue Boilermakers
Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
2
Wins
1 – (1967)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
4*
Wins
1 – (1995)
* 1923 was as an independent
Iowa Hawkeyes
Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
6
Wins
2 – (1957, 1959)
Illinois Fighting Illini
Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
5
Wins
3 – (1947, 1952, 1964)
Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
9
Wins
3 – (1994, 1999, 2000)
Michigan State
Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor wears the “S” logo on his helmet along with the rest of the Spartans for the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
5
Wins
4 – (1954, 1956, 1988, 2014)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Dwayne Haskins celebrates at the podium after Ohio State beats Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl, 28-23. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
15*
Wins
8 – (1950, 1955, 1958, 1969, 1974, 1997, 2010, 2019)
* Ohio State’s scheduled appearance in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 will mark its 16th.
Michigan Wolverines
Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Number of appearances
20
Wins
8 – (1902, 1948, 1951, 1965, 1981, 1989, 1993, 1998)
