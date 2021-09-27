The most riveting images from Week 3 of the NFL season

Here we go

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Week 3 of the NFL provided another round of must-see moments, including Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's clutch, record-setting 66-yard field goal. As we await the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys, let's take a look at the best of the best from Week 3 of the NFL action.

Carolina Panthers 24, Houston Texans 9

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. dives for the end zone after a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III defends.

Los Angeles Chargers 30, Kansas City Chiefs 24

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. intercepts a pass thrown by Patrick Mahomes.

Arizona Cardinals 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 19

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Fans celebrate with Jacksonville Jaguars players after wide receiver Jamal Agnew ran back an Arizona Cardinals missed field goal for a 109-yard return for a touchdown.

Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt leaps over offensive guard Wyatt Teller and Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush.

Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke dives for the end zone for a touchdown in front of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler.

Tennessee Titans 25, Indianapolis Colts 16

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

It has been that kind of season for Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts.

New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons 17, New York Giants 14

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning smiles while he attends a ceremony to retire his jersey number 10.

Cincinnati Bengals 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

USAT

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram throws down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and is flagged for roughing the passer in the second quarter.

Baltimore Ravens 19, Detroit Lions 17

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The fist and Hall of Fame ring of Calvin Johnson just after a hall of fame ceremony at halftime.

Denver Broncos 26, New York Jets 0

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets would not have scored if this guy was playing defense for the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Carlson watches as his second field goal in overtime lifts the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Rams 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski can't hang on to a pass in the end zone in the third quarter.

Minnesota Vikings 30, Seattle Seahawks 17

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor strips Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.

Green Bay Packers 30, San Francisco 49ers 28

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Mason Crosby celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

USAT

