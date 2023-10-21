Most postseason home runs by left-handed hitters in MLB history

Power players

Lefty power hitters are a big part of baseball. Everyone loves seeing the big lefty swing and drive a ball into the crowd. And Kyle Schwarber now has more home runs in the postseason by a lefty than any player in MLB history. Of course, the number of postseason series has changed dramatically over the years. Still, 19 is impressive.

Here the lefties with the most all-time…

Postseason home runs: 15

Babe Ruth

Postseason home runs: 15

Postseason home runs: 15

Jim Thome

Postseason home runs: 17

David Ortiz

Postseason home runs: 17

Reggie Jackson

Postseason home runs: 18

Kyle Schwarber

Postseason home runs: 19

