Most postseason home runs by left-handed hitters in MLB history
Power players
Lefty power hitters are a big part of baseball. Everyone loves seeing the big lefty swing and drive a ball into the crowd. And Kyle Schwarber now has more home runs in the postseason by a lefty than any player in MLB history. Of course, the number of postseason series has changed dramatically over the years. Still, 19 is impressive.
Here the lefties with the most all-time…
Corey Seager
Postseason home runs: 15
Babe Ruth
Postseason home runs: 15
Bryce Harper
Postseason home runs: 15
Jim Thome
Postseason home runs: 17
David Ortiz
Postseason home runs: 17
Reggie Jackson
Postseason home runs: 18
Kyle Schwarber
Postseason home runs: 19