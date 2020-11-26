Most positive COVID-19 tests coming for the Baltimore Ravens

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

To quote the late great Yogi Bera, this is like Deja Vu all over again.

Earlier in the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had to change up their entire season because the Tennessee Titans couldn’t follow COVID-19 protocols and now it appears the Steelers are about to have their season flipped on its head again thanks to the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley put out the above tweet hinting that there are more positive tests coming today which will further complicate things.

When the first and second round of positive tests came out the NFL chose to move the game from Thanksgiving to Sunday. Another load of positive tests might make the NFL decide to cancel the game completely.

It’s highly unlikely the league cancels the game and they will probably just make the Ravens play regardless of how many Ravens miss the game. But the possibility could kick in the 16-game playoff scenario which would add yet another layer to drama to a season filled with drama.

