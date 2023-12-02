Most popular peanut butter brands in the world

Most-popular PB

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Creamy or crunchy is usually the biggest question when it comes to eating peanut butter. But people are just as loyal to their brands, too.

These are the most-popular brands of peanut butter in the world, according to Zippia respondents:

8. Smart Balance

Smart Balance

Purchased by: 5.85 million respondents

7. Planters

Purchased by: 7.1 million respondents

6. The Hershey Company/Reese’s

Getty Images

Purchased by: 13.44 million respondents

5. J. M. Smucker Company

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Purchased by: 19.96 million respondents

4. Peter Pan

(Photo Illustration by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Purchased by: 45.15 million respondents

3. Store Brands

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Purchased by: 52.17 million respondents

2. Skippy

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Purchased by: 85.98 million respondents

1. Jif

(USAT photo)

Purchased by: 117.31 million respondents

Story originally appeared on List Wire