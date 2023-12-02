Most popular peanut butter brands in the world
Most-popular PB
Creamy or crunchy is usually the biggest question when it comes to eating peanut butter. But people are just as loyal to their brands, too.
These are the most-popular brands of peanut butter in the world, according to Zippia respondents:
8. Smart Balance
Purchased by: 5.85 million respondents
7. Planters
Purchased by: 7.1 million respondents
6. The Hershey Company/Reese’s
Purchased by: 13.44 million respondents
5. J. M. Smucker Company
Purchased by: 19.96 million respondents
4. Peter Pan
Purchased by: 45.15 million respondents
3. Store Brands
Purchased by: 52.17 million respondents
2. Skippy
Purchased by: 85.98 million respondents
1. Jif
Purchased by: 117.31 million respondents