Most popular NFL team in each of the 50 states

There are 32 NFL teams and 18 more states. While some of the fan-favorites are obvious, others are not. Which teams have grabbed the allegiance of the most fans from each of the 50 United States? Let’s take a look…

Alabama

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: The Crimson Tide (kidding). Dallas Cowboys.

Alaska

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Arizona

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Arizona Cardinals

Arkansas

(VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

California

(Photo by DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Favorite NFL team: San Francisco 49ers

Colorado

(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Denver Broncos

Connecticut

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Delaware

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Florida

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Hawaii

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: San Francisco 49ers

Idaho

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Illinois

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Chicago Bears

Indiana

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Indianapolis Colts

Iowa

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Green Bay Packers

Kansas

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kentucky

Favorite NFL team: Cincinnati Bengals

Louisiana

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints

Maine

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Maryland

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Favorite NFL team: Baltimore Ravens

Massachusetts

(Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Michigan

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Detroit Lions

Minnesota

(Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings

Mississippi

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints

Missouri

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs (Certainly not the Rams.)

Montana

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Nebraska

(John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs

Nevada

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Las Vegas Raiders

New Hampshire

(Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

New Jersey

Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

New Mexico

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

New York

Favorite NFL team: Buffalo Bills

North Carolina

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Carolina Panthers

North Dakota

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings

Ohio

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Cleveland Browns

Oklahoma

(James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Oregon

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Pennsylvania

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Rhode Island

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

South Carolina

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

South Dakota

(Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Tennessee Titans

Texas

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Utah

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Vermont

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Virginia

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Washington Commanders

Washington

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

West Virginia

(Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Wisconsin

Favorite NFL team: Green Bay Packers

Wyoming

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Favorite NFL team: Denver Broncos

Story originally appeared on List Wire