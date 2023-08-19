Most popular NFL team in each of the 50 states

Barry Werner
·3 min read

Fan favorites

There are 32 NFL teams and 18 more states. While some of the fan-favorites are obvious, others are not. Which teams have grabbed the allegiance of the most fans from each of the 50 United States? Let’s take a look…

Alabama

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: The Crimson Tide (kidding). Dallas Cowboys.

Alaska

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Arizona

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Arizona Cardinals

Arkansas

(VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

California

(Photo by DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Favorite NFL team: San Francisco 49ers

Colorado

(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Denver Broncos

Connecticut

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Delaware

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Florida

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Hawaii

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: San Francisco 49ers

Idaho

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Illinois

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Chicago Bears

Indiana

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Indianapolis Colts

Iowa

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Green Bay Packers

Kansas

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kentucky

(USAT)
Favorite NFL team: Cincinnati Bengals

Louisiana

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints

Maine

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Maryland

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Favorite NFL team: Baltimore Ravens

Massachusetts

(Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Michigan

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Detroit Lions

Minnesota

(Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)
Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings

Mississippi

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints

Missouri

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs (Certainly not the Rams.)

Montana

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Nebraska

(John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs

Nevada

 

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Las Vegas Raiders

New Hampshire

(Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

New Jersey

(USAT)
Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

New Mexico

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

New York

(USAT)
Favorite NFL team: Buffalo Bills

North Carolina

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Carolina Panthers

North Dakota

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings

Ohio

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Cleveland Browns

Oklahoma

(James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Oregon

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Pennsylvania

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Rhode Island

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

South Carolina

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

South Dakota

(Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Tennessee Titans

Texas

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Utah

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Vermont

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots

Virginia

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Washington Commanders

Washington

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

West Virginia

(Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Wisconsin

(USAT)
Favorite NFL team: Green Bay Packers

Wyoming

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
Favorite NFL team: Denver Broncos

