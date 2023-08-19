Most popular NFL team in each of the 50 states
Fan favorites
There are 32 NFL teams and 18 more states. While some of the fan-favorites are obvious, others are not. Which teams have grabbed the allegiance of the most fans from each of the 50 United States? Let’s take a look…
Alabama
Favorite NFL team: The Crimson Tide (kidding). Dallas Cowboys.
Alaska
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks
Arizona
Favorite NFL team: Arizona Cardinals
Arkansas
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
California
Favorite NFL team: San Francisco 49ers
Colorado
Favorite NFL team: Denver Broncos
Connecticut
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots
Delaware
Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles
Florida
Favorite NFL team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Georgia
Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons
Hawaii
Favorite NFL team: San Francisco 49ers
Idaho
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks
Illinois
Favorite NFL team: Chicago Bears
Indiana
Favorite NFL team: Indianapolis Colts
Iowa
Favorite NFL team: Green Bay Packers
Kansas
Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs
Kentucky
Favorite NFL team: Cincinnati Bengals
Louisiana
Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints
Maine
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots
Maryland
Favorite NFL team: Baltimore Ravens
Massachusetts
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots
Michigan
Favorite NFL team: Detroit Lions
Minnesota
Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings
Mississippi
Favorite NFL team: New Orleans Saints
Missouri
Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs (Certainly not the Rams.)
Montana
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks
Nebraska
Favorite NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs
Nevada
Favorite NFL team: Las Vegas Raiders
New Hampshire
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots
New Jersey
Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles
New Mexico
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
New York
Favorite NFL team: Buffalo Bills
North Carolina
Favorite NFL team: Carolina Panthers
North Dakota
Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings
Ohio
Favorite NFL team: Cleveland Browns
Oklahoma
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
Oregon
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks
Pennsylvania
Favorite NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles
Rhode Island
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots
South Carolina
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
South Dakota
Favorite NFL team: Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee
Favorite NFL team: Tennessee Titans
Texas
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
Utah
Favorite NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
Vermont
Favorite NFL team: New England Patriots
Virginia
Favorite NFL team: Washington Commanders
Washington
Favorite NFL team: Seattle Seahawks
West Virginia
Favorite NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Wisconsin
Favorite NFL team: Green Bay Packers
Wyoming
Favorite NFL team: Denver Broncos