The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Vivo'

“Vivo” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the songs for the animated film and also voices the titular character, a kinkajou who loves to perform music. Produced by Sony, “Vivo” had a limited theatrical release but Netflix licensed the rights and released the film on Aug. 6.

The second most popular film on the platform is “Aftermath,” a 2017 thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger that’s based on the events of the 2002 Überlingen mid-air collision. Next is the relatively new Spanish action film “The Vault,” which follows an engineer and his crew of amateur thieves as they attempt to find legendary treasure buried beneath the Bank of Spain.

Other movies produced by Netflix in the ranking include the rom-com “Resort to Love,” the French fantasy film “The Swarm” and the manga adaptation “Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning.”

As for non-Netflix films, there’s “Major Payne” (1995) and “The Losers” (2010).

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

(Photo: HuffPost)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...