The most popular beers according to Millennials in 2023 (so far)

A different tale...

Bud Light’s drastic sales plunge over the summer—the aftermath of releasing cans with the image of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney—doesn’t necessarily point to an all-encompassing demographic chide.

When looking at one specific age group, the Anheuser-Busch option is still very much in the top 5 as Q3 presses on in 2023.

Now, like the data in other beer breakdowns that we’ve covered, there are some questions about the beer choices—i.e. Corona and Corona Extra are the same thing, and White Claw isn’t a beer. But the data is still pretty interesting, especially in such a headline-grabbing surge that quickly highlights Bud Light’s demise.

According to the data, here are the 15 most popular beers for Millennials so far in 2023…

15. Coors

Fame: 94%.

Popularity: 53%.

14. Miller High Life

Fame: 87%.

Popularity: 53%.

13. Heineken

Fame: 91%.

Popularity: 53%.

12. Miller Genuine Draft

Fame: 86%.

Popularity: 54%.

11. Stella Artois

Fame: 87%.

Popularity: 54%.

10. Miller

Fame: 91%.

Popularity: 54%.

9. Corona Extra

Fame: 94%.

Popularity: 54%.

8. Corona Light

Fame: 93%.

Popularity: 55%.

7. Corona

Fame: 95%.

Popularity: 55%.

6. Budweiser

Fame: 95%.

Popularity: 56%.

5. Blue Moon

Fame: 88%.

Popularity: 56%.

4. Bud Light

Fame: 96%.

Popularity: 56%.

3. White Claw

Fame: 94%.

Popularity: 59%.

2. Modelo

Fame: 88%.

Popularity: 60%.

1. Guinness

Fame: 90%.

Popularity: 64%.

