The most popular beers according to Millennials in 2023 (so far)
A different tale...
Bud Light’s drastic sales plunge over the summer—the aftermath of releasing cans with the image of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney—doesn’t necessarily point to an all-encompassing demographic chide.
When looking at one specific age group, the Anheuser-Busch option is still very much in the top 5 as Q3 presses on in 2023.
Now, like the data in other beer breakdowns that we’ve covered, there are some questions about the beer choices—i.e. Corona and Corona Extra are the same thing, and White Claw isn’t a beer. But the data is still pretty interesting, especially in such a headline-grabbing surge that quickly highlights Bud Light’s demise.
According to the data, here are the 15 most popular beers for Millennials so far in 2023…
15. Coors
Fame: 94%.
Popularity: 53%.
14. Miller High Life
Fame: 87%.
Popularity: 53%.
13. Heineken
Fame: 91%.
Popularity: 53%.
12. Miller Genuine Draft
Fame: 86%.
Popularity: 54%.
11. Stella Artois
Fame: 87%.
Popularity: 54%.
10. Miller
Fame: 91%.
Popularity: 54%.
9. Corona Extra
Fame: 94%.
Popularity: 54%.
8. Corona Light
Fame: 93%.
Popularity: 55%.
7. Corona
Fame: 95%.
Popularity: 55%.
6. Budweiser
Fame: 95%.
Popularity: 56%.
5. Blue Moon
Fame: 88%.
Popularity: 56%.
4. Bud Light
Fame: 96%.
Popularity: 56%.
3. White Claw
Fame: 94%.
Popularity: 59%.
2. Modelo
Fame: 88%.
Popularity: 60%.
1. Guinness
Fame: 90%.
Popularity: 64%.