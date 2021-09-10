The most popular beer at every NFL stadium

We teamed with Untappd to find the beers that NFL fans are talking about

The 2021 NFL season is here and fans of all 32 teams will be returning to tailgates and packed stadiums after a year of watching from home. There’s also no doubt they’ll be thirsty. But which beers will they be cracking the most to celebrate? To help answer that question, we asked our friends at Untappd, the social app that allows beer fans to check in at different locations and record the beers they’re consuming.Our question was simple: What was the most “checked-in” beer at all 30 NFL stadiums? What follows is Untappd’s findings since the 2019 season.Which beer did your fan base talk about drinking the most?(Download Untappd and start discovering and sharing your favorite beer today!)

New York Giants and Jets — Bud Light (Anheuser-Busch)

Untappd community rating: 2.31/5. MetLife Stadium hosts twice the amount of games a year and Jets and Giants fans are apparently not a discerning bunch. That makes Bud Light the most checked-in beer at any NFL stadium since the start of 2019.

Philadelphia Eagles — Vulpulin (Sly Fox Brewing)

Untappd community rating: 3.66/5. Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field are as smart as a fox. They enjoy repping this IPA brewed in nearby Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

New England Patriots — Julius (Tree House Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 4.5/5. What could be more patriotic than drinking this juicy American IPA while rooting on the sport's greatest dynasty at Gillette Stadium? But unlike Bill Belichick without Tom Brady, this classic hasn't waned. It's brewed in Charlton, Massachusetts, about an hour-long drive from Foxborough.

Green Bay Packers — Luau Krunkles (Terrapin Beer Co.)

Untappd community rating: 3.746/5. This one's a bit of a head scratcher as Luau Krunkles is brewed in Athens, Georgia, which is decidedly NOT close to Lambeau Field or Green Bay, Wisconsin. That's the power of having Molson Coors distribution in your corner, though.

Minnesota Vikings — Troll Way IPA (Insight Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.7/5. Kirk Cousins doesn't run a west coast offense, but Vikings fans at U.S Bank Stadium love touting this west coast-style IPA from Minneapolis-based Insight Brewing.

Atlanta Falcons — Slap Fight (Monday Night Brewing)

Untappd community rating: 3.72/5. Monday Night Brewing says its beers are made for weekday consumption, but Falcons fans have showed they also enjoy drinking one while they battle the Sunday scaries at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks — Tropic Haze India Pale Ale (Silver City Brewery)

Untapped community rating: 3.85/5. Brewed in Bremerton, Washington, Tropic Haze is a favorite for 12th men at Lumen Field — and all across the Pacific Northwest.

Chicago Bears — Daisy Cutter Pale Ale (Half Acre Beer Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.798/5. Daisy Cutter was one of Chicago's big breakout beers in the early days of the craft beer boom. More than a decade later, Bears fans still like to tell the world that they're drinking it at Soldier Field. (Sox and Cubs fans have different beers they prefer.)

Pittsburgh Steelers — IC Light (Pittsburgh Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 2.846/5. You were expecting something different from Steelers fans?

Carolina Panthers — Roaring Riot (NoDa Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.63/5. Charlotte's NoDa Brewing Company says this easy-drinking lager is "brewed with love for our favorite Carolina tailgaters and fans." Comes in a great looking can at Bank of America Stadium, too.

Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs Kingdom Blonde Ale (Golden Road Brewing)

Untappd community rating: 3.38/5. Golden Road is a Los Angeles brewery that was purchased by St. Louis giant Anheuser Busch in 2015. Still hasn't stopped thirsty KC fans from pounding them back on Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium, though.

Buffalo Bills — Labatt Blue (Labatt Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 2.92/5. The antics of the Bills Mafia in the Bills Stadium parking lots are apparently fueled by a steady diet of beer from across the falls.

Cleveland Browns — Danger City Brown Ale (The Phoenix Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.62/5. Of course the favorite beer of Browns fans happens to be a brown ale. Danger City is brewed in Mansfield, Ohio, which got the nickname in the '70s after businesses left the downtown area.

Baltimore Ravens — Snake Dog IPA (Flying Dog Brewery)

Untappd community rating: 3.59/5. This West Coast IPA is a bit more complex than your usual Sunday refreshment, but Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium are always up for products brewed in nearby Frederick, Maryland.

Tennessee Titans — Yee-Haw IPA (Yee-Haw Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.57/5. Let's face it. If you're at Nashville's Nissan Stadium and drinking a beer named "Yee-Haw," you're probably going to post on social media about it.

Indianapolis Colts — Two-Hearted Ale (Bell's Brewery)

Untappd community rating: 3.96/5. This perennial craft beer hails from Kalamazoo, Michigan and travels well across state lines to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Detroit Lions — M-43 N.E. India Pale Ale (Old Nation Brewing Co.)

Untappd community rating: 4.19/5. This New England-style IPA works out much better at Ford Field than the bearded New England transplant the Lions had coaching the past few seasons. (As an aside, M-43 is one of the favorite beers of the author of this list.)

Miami Dolphins — Bud Light (Anheuser-Busch)

Untappd community rating: 2.31/5. Florida is an underrated craft beer state, but Dolphins fans at Hard Rock Stadium opt for a macrobrew while trying to beat the South Florida heat.

San Francisco 49ers — Apocalypse IPA (10 Barrel Brewing Co.)

Untappd community rating: 3.73/5. The flagship beer of Portland's 10 Barrel, Apocalypse is a good beer to drink while watching the violent and chaotic game of football at Levi's Stadium.

Denver Broncos — United in Orange Pale Ale (Breckenridge Brewery)

Untappd community rating: 3.48/5. A pale ale that's brewed with both orange juice and orange peel, United In Orange gives Broncos fans a fun way to toast their favorite team at Mile High.

Dallas Cowboys — Blood & Honey (Revolver Brewing)

Untappd community rating: 3.72/5. Brewed in Granbury, Texas, Blood & Honey is a wheat beer that fans at AT&T Stadium love to drink.

Houston Texans — Hopadillo IPA (Karbach Brewing Co.)

Untappd community rating: 3.69/5. Karbach is popular in Houston. Their Astros-themed "Crawford Bock" is also the most popular beer at Minute Maid Park.

New Orleans Saints — Dixie Lager (Dixie Brewing Co.)

Untappd community rating: 3.52/5. This is the last time you'll see this name on the list. Dixie Brewing Co., which is owned by Saints owner Gayle Benson, rebranded as Fauborg Brewing Company in late 2020. It's the oldest brewery in New Orleans.

Washington Football Team — #ATTR (Devils Backbone Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.44/5. Here's another one the football fans won't be tipping again at FedEx Field. "Ale To The Redskins" was brewed by Devil's Backbone in 2019, a year before the team's much-needed name change.

Arizona Cardinals — Xerocole Desert IPA (Four Peaks Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.7/5. This Tempe-produced beer is named 'xerocole,' a label given to animals who adapt to live in desert environments. Kind of like Cardinals fans who go indoors to watch football at State Farm Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Luau Krunkles (Terrapin Beer Co.)

Untappd community ratings: 3.75/5. Luau Krunkles makes its second appearance on this list by also winning Raymond James Stadium. Wonder if Tom Brady had one during his infamous Super Bowl parade bender?

Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — Whose House (Golden Road Brewing)

Untappd community rating: 3.43/5. There weren't a lot of check-ins for SoFi Stadium, given that it was closed to fans in its inaugural season in 2020. That should change in 2021.

Las Vegas Raiders — Denogginizer (Drake's Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.91/5. The Raiders weren't the only Bay Area product to show up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Denogginizer is a delicious double IPA brewed in San Leandro, California.

Cincinnati Bengals — Garage Beer (Braxton Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 3.46/5. Marketed as the "everyone's, everywhere, everyday beer," this Braxton Brewing product is a favorite for Bengals fans at Paul Brown Stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Miller Lite (Miller Brewing Company)

Untappd community rating: 2.49/5. Looks like a lot of Jaguars fans checked in from the pool of TIAA Bank Field hoisting one of America's most prominent macrobrews. [listicle id=36149]

