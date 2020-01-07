Most outstanding players in FCS championship game
(STATS) - Players voted as the Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game (the award began in 2009):
2009 - Matt Szczur, WR, Villanova
2010 - Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Eastern Washington
2011 - Travis Beck, LB, North Dakota State
2012 - Brock Jensen, QB, North Dakota State
2013 - Brock Jensen, QB, North Dakota State
2014 - Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
2015 - Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
2016 - Khalid Abdullah, RB, James Madison
2017 - Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State
2018 - Darrius Shepherd, WR, North Dakota State