‘The most outstanding’: Media wowed by how United star fared in high-stakes tournament-opener

Manchester United are yet to make a concrete decision on the future of Facundo Pellistri, so his performances at this summer’s Copa America may well see him play himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

After all, the Reds are braced for disappointment in their pursuit of prolific winger Michael Olise after David Ornstein confirmed on Friday that the Crystal Palace star had chosen to join Bayern Munich, rebuffing interest from United and Chelsea in the process.

Last season’s debilitating injury crisis also proved that depth is invaluable across the span of the season. Pellistri’s injury record would leave fans hopeful that he can be a reliable option, even if in a rotational, off-the-bench role.

After joining now-relegated Granada in January, the 22-year-old started 14 La Liga matches, notching two goals and two assists in the process. The side picked up only two wins in the second half of the campaign, with Pellistri’s best efforts just not enough to keep the Spanish outfit afloat for another season.

Now, though, he’s been able to switch his attention fully to international duty for the summer, having been selected by Marcelo Bielsa to represent Uruguay at the Copa America.

Uruguayan press hail Pellistri’s formidable showing in tournament debut

Pellistri was named in the starting 11 to take on Panama last night as his nation cruised to a 3-1 victory in their tournament opener, with the United star playing the full 90 minutes.

In that time, he made 35 touches, dispatched two successful crosses, created two chances and won six tackles.

The Uruguayan media were quick to heap praise on his shoulders post-match, which will certainly give United food for thought when mulling over the youngster’s future.

“He was the great figure in Uruguay’s debut,” Montevideo Portal said of Pellistri’s spirited shift. “Both in the first half and in the second, he was encouraged to constantly face the right sector, to which the Uruguayan team focused its attacks on more occasions.

“He always surpassed the full-back Davis. He became unbalanced with his speed. Additionally, on a defensive level, he helped with important splits and recoveries. The most outstanding.”

