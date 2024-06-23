Most offense comes early as Gold wins WVFCA All-Star Game

Defense ruled the last 41 minutes of Saturday night's Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association All-Star Game at Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium, after spectators spent half of the first quarter wondering about its all-time points record.

The Gold Division, coached by Linton's Brian Oliver, won the game 34-14 over the Black Division, getting a field goal in both the second quarter and the third quarter for the only points scored after six touchdowns went on the scoreboard in less than seven minutes.

"We only gave up two big plays," Oliver said after the game. "It was a complete game for us."

"The first quarter was explosive, but the difference was the couple of times we put the ball on the ground," said coach Andy Olson of Monrovia and the Black Division. "That took us out of a few things we wanted to do on offense."

Black scored on the first play from scrimmage, a 77-yard bomb from Monrovia quarterback Eli Welch to North Vermillion's Cody Tryon.

Gold drove 65 yards in seven plays — the only real scoring drive of the game as it turned out — and tied the score when Eastern Greene's James Lewis took a reverse 32 yards for a touchdown, which sparked the explosive part of the game. In the next 34 seconds of clock time, Black turned the ball over twice and gave up another touchdown.

The first turnover was a fumble on Black's second offensive play of the game, recovered by Marshall's Luis Lopez. Quarterback Kyle Cottee scored two plays later, and a surprise kickoff — Casey's Brian Wright lined up on the kickoff team and kicked instead of South Putnam's Wyatt Kendall, who set up as if he were the kicker — wound up with Kalvin Rigdon of Paris having the football for the Gold team.

It took nearly three minutes before Cottee converted that turnover into a touchdown, but the explosions weren't over. Tanner Waller of Lawrenceville returned this kickoff 76 yards to the 1-yard line, from where Black's Dom Kindle of Monrovia scored on the next play, and on the first play after that kickoff Cottee connected with Greencastle's Brendle Brennan for a 64-yard bomb and a 28-14 score with more than five minutes still to be played in the first period.

Obviously the game was a little different the rest of the way.

Cottee, who played just the first half, finished with 124 yards passing and 36 yards rushing.

"I think I got a concussion," he said after the game. "There was some head-to-head contact [late in the first half]. It was good to be back . . . playing football with guys who love the game as much as me. I'm glad we won the game. It was a team effort."

If there was a defensive star for the Gold team — and there were a lot of candidates, including Linton's Ty Boyd and Christian SHonk — it might have been Paris linebacker Ethan Curl, who helped keep the Black team off the scoreboard in the last three quarters and who will be attending Division III powerhouse Mt. Union in the fall.

"It was a great deal to be a part of," he said excitedly after the game. "I got to play with the best talent among the Wabash [Valley] schools, and with some great coaching. And you get over here and find out that people you've hated all year are your best friends after a couple of days."

Both coaches said after the game that they'd be happy to do the same thing next year, and for the same reason.

"The Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association is amazing, and I'll be happy to be here and help any way I can [in the future]," Olson said. "And being here [as head coach] means my team had a great year [in the fall]."

"I've had some losses and I've had some close ones," said Oliver, asked if Saturday's game was his most decisive all-star victory. "We were able to get a lot of guys in tonight and they made some plays.

"I'll [be head coach] every time, because it means my team will have earned me that privilege," Oliver added, "and it's always fun to watch the kids play high school football one more time."

• Scholarships — As always, the WVFCA had money to pass out to players who earned them with their play in practice and during the game.

Coaches awards went to Curtis Gault of Indian Creek (Black) and Ty Boyd of Linton (Gold); the Barrett family scholarships were awarded to Imer Holman of Terre Haute South (Black) and Curl (Gold); lineman scholarships were won by Chase Brown of Terre Haute South (Black) and Seb Ortiz of Sullivan (Gold); the Eitel scholarship for academics went to Aaron Kersey of South Vermillion (Black); the Good Night Irene Award from the family and friends of the late Wayne Stahley went to Brennen (Gold); and the scholarship from the family of longtime coach Rene Foli also went to Holman.

"It was a night, wasn't it," Holman said after the game. "I wouldn't change it for the world." The Foli scholarship is earned by conspicuous play or plays, and Holman played both offense and defense and even ended the game as the Black Division's quarterback.

"It was more than a game tonight," said Holman, bound for DePauw University. "I got to play one more time with Chase Brown; we've played together since we were 4 1/2 years old in pre-K, playing tackle football against first- and second-graders. His family is the reason I play football . . . and the money [from the scholarships] is a blessing too."

Black Division 14 0 0 0 — 14

Gold Division 28 3 3 0 — 34

B — Cody Tryon (North Vermillion) 77 pass from Eli Welch (Monrovia); Carter Jessie (North Daviess) kick, 11:42 1st

G — James Lewis (Eastern Greene) 32 run; Wyatt Kendall (South Putnam) kick, 9:39 1st

G — Kyle Cottee (Northview) 21 run; Kendall kick, 9:10 1st

G — Cottee 1 run; Brian Wright (Casey) kick, 6:15 1st

B — Dom Kindle (Monrovia) 1 run; Jessie kick, 5:55 1st

G — Brendle Brennen (Greencastle) 64 pass from Cottee; Wright kick, 5:20 1st

G — Kendall 30 field goal, 7:49 2nd

G — Kendall 34 field goal, 9:40 3rd

B G

First downs 13 16

Rushes-yards 36-124 27-117

Passing yards 139 191

Comp-Att-Int 9-14-1 15-22-1

Return yards 28 42

Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-0

Punts-avg 2-16.5 2-48.5

Penalties-yards 7-60 7-50

Individual statistics

Rushing — Black: Jerome White (North Vermillion) 11-69, Tanner Waller (Lawrenceville) 3-25, Tryon 3-17, Brayton Belcher (Monrovia) 7-14, Kindle 2-5, Imer Holman (Terre Haute South) 6-5, Welch 4-minus 11. Gold: Lewis 2-60, Cottee 11-36, Lamar Moore (Greencastle) 5-31, Kolby Harcourt (South Putnam) 3-14, Jonas Hawk (Eastern Greene) 3-4, Jashun McKinley (Olney) 1-3, Team 2-minus 31.

Passing — Black: Welch 5-6-0, 99 yards; White 3-7-1, 21; Holman 1-1-0, 19. Gold: Cottee 9-15-1, 124; Hawk 6-7-0, 63.

Receiving — Black: Tryon 2-80, Belcher 2-20, Holman 2-4, Blake McMechan (Cumberland) 1-19, Caleb Rector (Parke Heritage) 1-14, Gavin White (Terre Haute South) 1-2. Gold: Owen Huff (Greencastle) 6-39, Kaden Matzke (Marshall) 4-36, Brennan 2-104, Lewis 2-8.