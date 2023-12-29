Here are the most notable changes on FSU football's Orange Bowl depth chart

Florida State is a very different team than it was before Dec. 3.

After narrowly missing the College Football Playoff, Nine FSU players have opted out of the game, and 16 entered the NCAA transfer portal. Two players, Jordan Travis and Lawrance Toafili, are unavailable due to injury.

FSU football Orange Bowl depth chart

A large number of gaps have opened up in FSU's depth chart, allowing younger players to step up into starting positions, and a few players are in completely new positions.

Here are the most notable changes on FSU's depth chart ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 against Georgia.

Ja'khi Douglas starting, playing at running back for first time

Florida State wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) pulls in a pass in front of Pittsburgh defensive back A.J. Woods, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Ja'khi Douglas is no stranger to playing out of position. He switched from quarterback to wide receiver when he got to FSU and even moved to the outside against Pitt when Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman were injured. However, in the Orange Bowl, he will be playing a brand new position at running back.

The Seminoles' running back room has been drained as Trey Benson opted out for the NFL Draft, Lawrance Toafili is injured and Rodney Hill transferred for Florida A&M. The No. 4 running back, Cziah Holmes is also starting, leaving Douglas to take over the second starting spot.

Running back is not his primary, or even his secondary, position, but Douglas is extremely talented on the ground. During his high school career, he rushed for 1,723 yards and 21 touchdowns at quarterback. He was also a track star, competing in the 100 dash and clocking a career-best time of 11.07. This could pan out well for the Seminoles.

Holmes has had a little more experience, rushing for 156 yards on 21 attempts and two touchdowns this season. Redshirt sophomore Joshua Burrell and freshman Samuel Singleton are also listed at running back on the depth chart. Burrell has played, but not logged stats and Singleton has not played this season.

For all four players on the running back depth chart, this game could be a huge opportunity to show out and turn some heads.

Gilber Edmond, Byron Turner Jr. battling for defensive edge start

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Throughout the entire season, it has been the Patrick Payton and Jared Verse show at defensive end. The duo have been dominant, to say the least, and both have elevated their careers to new levels. Verse has opted out of the Orange Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft, leaving a gap at the other end of the line.

Edmond and Turner are listed as the two potential starters at defensive end, while Payton moves up into the No. 1 position for the Orange Bowl. Both have played in every game this season and put up strong numbers. Edmond had 21 tackles and a sack, and Turner had 19 tackles and a sack.

Dante Anderson and Jaden Jones are listed behind Payton on the depth chart as well.

Poitier, Hill, Willamson all starting at wide receiver

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) warms up before kickoff at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

This year was the Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson show at wide receiver. The dynamic duo combined for 1,275 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns this season, 11 came from Coleman alone. They've owned two of three starting spots at wide receiver this season, with third cycling through various players in the room, mainly Douglas.

Both Coleman and Wilson have declared for the NFL Draft and are opting out of the Orange Bowl. With Douglas being moved to running back redshirt juniors Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson, and freshman Destyn Hill will be running FSU's receiving game on Saturday.

Poitier had an impressive spring showcase, but we have yet to see a standout performance from him this season. He was injured in the beginning part of the year, but returned against Virginia Tech, recording 52 yards receiving on two receptions. Poitier has started a few times as well.

Williamson logged stats in 10 games this season, recording 89 yards receiving on seven receptions and a touchdown in a 66-13 win over Southern Miss. Hill has played at wide receiver and earned a couple of starts. He's logged 87 yards receiving on six receptions.

Considering everything Hill has been through to get to FSU, this could be the moment a lot of fans have been waiting for. The plus side out of all the turnover at wide receiver is all three players have played substantial minutes this season and all have had at least one start.

Deuce Spann, Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs are also listed on the depth chart.

The biggest question will be how active the group will be as Glenn has not thrown the ball much this season.

West starting at tight end alongside Morlock

FSU tight end Jackson West catches a pass during the Seminoles' first spring practice on March 9, 2021.

FSU's tight end room was considered to be one of the deepest this season made up of Jahiem Bell, Kyle Morlock, Markeston Douglas and even Preston Daniel. Following the snub and the portal opening, Douglas left for Arizona State and Bell opted out for the NFL Draft.

On the new depth chart, Morlock is still starting, but Jackson West will be joining him as well. Daniel is still on the depth chart despite entering the transfer portal on Dec. 4. West missed all of last season due to injury and has played only on the defensive side of the ball this season.

He's recorded two tackles in 11 games this season. Brian Courtney is also on the depth chart behind West, who has recorded one tackle in 13 games this season. Considering how big of a role Bell and Douglas played this year, the absences at tight end and inexperience may be felt a little more.

