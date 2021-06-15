Ideally, every NFL player would be fully vaccinated, as the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and easily available to everyone. Unfortunately, the NFL isn’t there.

But the league has surpassed one milestone: According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, more than half of players on NFL rosters have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The NFL can’t force players to get vaccinated, and teams aren’t allowed to cut players for refusing the vaccine. But NFL teams definitely want their players to get vaccinated, as restrictions on team gatherings are expected to be loosened for teams that get at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated.

It’s unclear whether any team has reached the 85 percent threshold, but for now the NFL sees reaching 51 percent of players getting at least one shot as progress.

Most NFL players have had at least one COVID-19 shot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk