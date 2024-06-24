Most of MSU hoops roster to compete in annual Moneyball Pro-Am event

The annual tradition of Michigan State basketball players competing in the Moneyball Pro-Am event will continue this summer.

All but one Spartan from the men’s basketball team will be competing in this year event, according to Kyle Austin of MLive. The lone Spartan to not play in this year’s event is sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

Fears is being held out from the competition due to precautionary reasons in relation to the injury he suffered last year, according to the official Moneyball Sportswear X account.

Moneyball rosters now up on @iamMoneyball . Every scholarship MSU player set to play except for Jeremy Fears Jr. Games start 6 pm Tuesday at Holt High School — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) June 23, 2024

Games will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. ET at Holt High School in Holt, Mich. Games will begin this week and run through the summer with the championship game taking place on August 1.

Here's a look at the Lansing Moneyball Pro-Am basketball league's 2024 rosters, MSU player pairings, early schedule and top storylines, with games beginning this Tuesday. #MoneyballProAmhttps://t.co/0x8I6kfs3l — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) June 23, 2024

