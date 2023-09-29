Most men now sporting facial hair

Researchers trace the renewed popularity of the beard back to the 2013 Oscars where George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper arrived with full beards - Jason Merritt/Getty Images North America

For much of the post-war period the habit of wearing a beard was restricted to bohemian and literary types, hippies and gentlemen of the road.

But how things have changed. For the first time in decades more men sport some form of facial hair than not, making the hirsute male the majority.

A study by YouGov has found that most men (54 per cent) now say they currently have a beard or moustache, up from 42 per cent in 2016 and 37 per cent in 2011.

Furthermore, full growth has now fully supplanted stubble as the top choice among men with facial hair.

Currently 34 per cent of men say they have a beard and moustache, compared to 13 per cent who have stubble, four per cent a beard only, and two per cent a moustache only.

Oscars and Baftas spark beard revival

By contrast, in 2011 stubble had been the most popular option, at 19 per cent, with only 11 per cent of men saying they had a beard and moustache.

Researchers at YouGov trace the renewed popularity of the beard among men, following decades where most preferred a clean – or nearly clean shaven – look to the 2013 Oscars and Baftas season.

It was here that George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper arrived at the awards ceremonies sporting neatly trimmed but full beards.

The resurgence of the beard is in marked contrast to the criticism Prince Harry faced in some quarters that same year, when he too decided to grow one.

There were reports that some in senior royal circles regarded his new look as “scruffy and inappropriate”.

The Prince later described his beard as “like a shield to my anxiety” and “the new Harry”, revealing earlier this year that he had sought permission from the Queen to keep his beard for his wedding day in 2018.

In keeping with a bearded look’s celebrity status, facial hair is now particularly popular among younger men (those aged 18-39). Seven in 10 men in this age group have some form of facial hair (69 per cent), with a beard and moustache being the most common (42 per cent).

And fortunately for them perhaps, prospective partners also find the hirsute look attractive.

In 2011, 66 per cent of women said they preferred the appearance of a man without a beard.

That figure is now just 36 per cent, with 44 per cent of women saying they don’t have any preference either way, up from 27 per cent in 2011.

Mintel market research agency said lockdown and the cost of living crisis had also had an impact on the preference for letting beards grow.

Shiyan Zering, Mintel’s Beauty and Personal Care Analyst said: “Beards were trending even before the pandemic, but laid-back lockdown habits made it even easier for more men to embrace the natural look.

“Work-from-home culture has impacted grooming standards and allowed more opportunities for men to grow out beards comfortably.

“The cost of living crisis is also having an impact, with the desire to cut back costs also being a driving factor for keeping a beard as 32 per cent of men with facial hair state that financial concerns would cause them to remove facial hair less frequently.”