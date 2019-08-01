The greatest players come up big on the biggest stages - and that was true of Ty Law.

The signature play of his 15-year NFL career was a pick-six of Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXVI, and perhaps the best game of his career was the 2003 AFC Championship Game, where Law intercepted Peyton Manning not once, not twice - but three times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But those are just a couple of highlights in a career jam-packed with them. As charismatic off the field as he was talented on the field, Law was one of the best cornerbacks of his generation, and this weekend he'll get his bust and gold jacket as one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Tom E. Curran covered Law's career in Foxboro, and selected some of his standout moments, from game-changing interceptions to Super Bowl celebrations.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

The most memorable moments of Ty Law's Hall of Fame career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston