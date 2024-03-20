Who is most likely to win March Madness? These 11 teams have the best odds

Filling out your March Madness bracket?

Picking one of 68 teams to win the natty can be difficult, especially if you're like the many people who just tune into college basketball one month out of the year.

You're probably wondering: Are the No. 1 seeds really that good? Is there a Cinderella team I should pick to go far?

We put together a list of the squads most likely to win the national championship this year. Here's a look.

UConn has the best odds to win the national championship this year, according to multiple sportsbooks.

Who is most likely to win March Madness this year?

BetMGM Sportsbook has the University of Connecticut Huskies listed as the team most likely to go all the way. UConn won the title last season and is the No. 1 seed in the east region. BetMGM has the Huskies' odds at +400, meaning anyone betting $100 on them to win it all would profit $400 if they successfully do it.

Here are the 11 teams most likely to win it all, along with their odds, according to BetMGM:

UConn, +400.

Houston, +600.

Purdue, +650.

Arizona, +1100.

North Carolina, +1300.

Tennessee, +1500.

Auburn, +1700.

Iowa State, +1800.

Kentucky, +2500.

Marquette, +2500.

Creighton, +2500.

DraftKings has a similar list with slightly different odds. The sportsbook has Baylor tied for the 10th-best odds with Marquette and Creighton at +3000. Kentucky is slightly higher with +2200 odds.

FanDuel, on the other hand, has Kentucky out of the top 10 completely, tying the Wildcats with Duke for the 11th best odds at +3000.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is most likely to win March Madness? 11 teams with the best odds