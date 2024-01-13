Who is most likely to take over as the next head coach for the Washington Huskies?

We normally try not to concern ourselves with the coaching hires of other teams, but when it’s happening at a school that directly impacts the Oregon Ducks, then we’re going to take notice.

That obviously was the case earlier this week when the Alabama Crimson Tide were looking to replace Nick Saban — a hire that we were right on from the very start — and it is the case once again as the Washington Huskies look to replace Kalen DeBoer, who took his talents south to Tuscaloosa for the 2024 season.

The Huskies are now in a situation where they need to make a big-time hire, but the odds may be stacked against them. Many of the best players from the Pac-12 championship team in 2023 have announced that they are heading to the NFL this offseason, and a handful of others have entered the transfer portal. On top of that, Washington is now late on the coaching carousel in college football, and while the job could potentially be big enough to lure away some top coaches from other schools, it won’t exactly be easy. Washington is headed to the Big Ten next season, and the cupboards are looking relatively bare.

So who ultimately might the Huskies be able to land? These are a few candidates that we are hearing are in the running:

Arizona HC Jedd Fisch

If you’re looking for head coaches who have experience turning around dismal situations, then Jedd Ficsch might be at the top of the list after what he’s been able to do at Arizona. Fisch took over a program riding a 12-game losing streak in 2021, but this past season, he led the WIldcats to a 10-3 record and No. 11 ranking. The main question here is about whether or not Fisch would want the job. Arizona should be among the top teams in the Big 12 this year, and there’s a good chance that a spot at his alma mater — Florida — could open up in the near future as well.

Tulane HC Willie Fritz

Though he just took over for the Houston Cougars this offseason, Fritz may look to jump ship quickly if offered a bigger job up in Washington. Before going to Houston, Fritz was at Tulane since 2016 where he did a great job turning that into a nationally relevant program, with a 54-47 record with the Green Wave. It is definitely a hurdle to hire him since he just took the Houston job, but who knows what would happen if Washington offered.

USC QB Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury is a name that has popped up a bit in the coaching search for Washington, and I’ve been told that he is in fact getting some attention from the officials in Seattle. Kingsbury spent this last season as an offensive analyst and QB coach for the USC Trojans, but before that, he was the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It would certainly be a splash hire if Washington went in this direction.

Washington OC Ryan Grubb

Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is probably the guy who makes the most sense to take over for Kalen DeBoer, but there is a serious question about whether he will follow to Alabama or not. Before the 2023 season, Alabama tried hard to get Grubb to Tuscaloosa as the offensive coordinator, but he turned them down to stay with DeBoer, his long-time colleague. So now will he go to Alabama to stay with DeBoer, or will he take over his own program in Seattle?

Kansas HC Lance Leipold

Lance Leipold has done an incredible job of turning things around at Kansas, so it would come as no surprise at all to see Washington try and bring him up to Seattle. He won six Division III national titles at Wisconsin-Whitewater before leading Buffalo into the Top 25. Leipold then turned around the worst Power 5 program at Kansas, going from 2-10 to 6-7 to 9-4 and a No. 23 final ranking.

California HC Justin Wilcox

Justin Wilcox has a lot of experience coaching on the West Coast, and he’s spent some time in Washington as well, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Huskies last decade. It’s no secret that Washington is a much better job than Cal, and with the Huskies heading to the Big Ten while the Golden Bears go to the ACC, Wilcox could seriously consider a change if offered.

UNLV HC Barry Odom

After spending almost two decades with the Missouri Tigers, Odom did an incredible job of turning around the UNVL Rebels in 2023, going 9-5 with a team that hadn’t seen success in a long time. It could have been enough to land him a premiere job at Washington, leading the Huskies into the Big Ten in 2024.

