Most likely destinations for Russell Westbrook: Houston, New York or Charlotte?

I guess my top three will probably be again Houston, New York and Charlotte, based on what I’ve heard and what other people have reported.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

40/10 games in a season since merger:

13 — Joel Embiid (this season)

12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)

12 — Moses Malone (1982)

The last 2 names won MVP that year. pic.twitter.com/NkFlxLbewL – 3:49 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid today:

✅ 41 PTS

✅ 20 REB

✅ 14-17 FG

It’s the 13th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.

He breaks a tie with Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/U0ieuSx3L5 – 3:27 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Westbrook demanding to bring ball up court, other ways his fit at core of Lakers troubles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/09/wes… – 2:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook join LeBron James (and Kendrick Nunn) on the bench for the season finale in Denver. All ruled OUT: pic.twitter.com/opWVabSeWP – 2:30 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron win percentage

.728 with Kyrie

.684 with AD

.685 with Wade

.627 with Ilgauskas

.455 with Westbrook pic.twitter.com/1EpNg2uHr0 – 1:12 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Trae Young became the ninth player in NBA history to record at least 700 FG made and 700 assists in a season:

✅ Oscar Robertson, 6x

✅ Nate Archibald, 2x

✅ Tim Hardaway, 2x

✅ Gary Payton, 2x

✅ Russell Westbrook, 2x

✅ Wilt Chamberlain

✅ Jerry West

✅ LeBron James

✅ Young pic.twitter.com/DPenqeLupl – 11:11 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

After watching the Lakers for 2 1/2 hours, LA shouldn’t be throwing Russell Westbrook under the bus, they should be throwing Russell Westbrook apologies from Jeanie Buss. – 12:59 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

The OKC Blue leads Russell Westbrook’s 2022 teammates after the 1st quarter. – 11:11 PM

Story continues

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With LeBron, AD, Westbrook and Anthony out, LAL’s new starting lineup has had some good stretches these last two nights, but the end-of-bench group has struggled.

OKC took a 7-point lead late in the 1st Q before Gabriel and Ellington stopped a run with B2B 3’s. – 11:06 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Hornets a team to watch in potential deal for Lakers guard, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 10:05 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel said Davis, Westbrook and Anthony haven’t been ruled out for Sunday’s finale at Denver. LeBron’s already out, due to the ankle. – 8:56 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says AD, Melo and Westbrook have NOT been ruled out for Sunday yet. – 8:55 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Russell Westbrook last 10 games:

22.2 PPG

7.4 RPG

7.1 APG

52.1 FG%

41.5 3P% on 4.1 attempts

Finished the season strong. pic.twitter.com/IhheX2NVDc – 6:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

LeBron missed 1/3 of the season.

AD missed 1/2 of the season.

Westbrook only missed 1 game until LA was eliminated.

That game: LeBron & AD both played and lost to the tanking Blazers.

Russ put up 18.5/7.4/7.1 on the season.

Yet Westbrook is getting all the blame. Come on. – 5:16 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony are all out vs OKC tonight.

Thunder’s lottery odds are in the hands of the new Lakers Big 3: Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. – 2:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Kendrick Nunn are out for the Lakers tonight. – 2:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron (out for the season), AD, Westbrook and Melo are out again tonight for the Lakers’ final home game: pic.twitter.com/NcqEFniqug – 2:28 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Lakers have not ruled out the possibility of using the waive-and-stretch provision on Westbrook sportando.basketball/en/lakers-have… – 9:42 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

THT breakout game:

40 PTS (career high)

3 REB

3 AST

4 STL

Horton-Tucker has a greater season high than Westbrook and AD. pic.twitter.com/tMWlAEOYG0 – 12:26 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.

Starters: THT, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and Howard – 10:11 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says LeBron, AD and Westbrook haven’t been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Says they realize it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day. – 8:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, joining LeBron, AD and Westbrook. – 8:28 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The Lakers and Rockets are expected to revisit a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap this summer, per @Marc Stein.

If Wall isn’t traded, “his representation at Klutch Sports is expected to work with the Rockets on a buyout agreement,” per @Michael Scotto. basketballnews.com/stories/if-roc… – 8:07 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

What comes next for Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/07/wha… – 8:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers are sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, raising the possibility that their once-hopeful superteam experiment has ended before it ever achieved anything of note: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 4:23 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

If you didn’t hear about it already, the Lakers’ Big 3 won’t play tonight in San Francisco, according to Lakers PR:

Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 3:44 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:57 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Big Three are out tonight against Golden State:

– LeBron with ankle soreness

– Anthony Davis with foot soreness

– Russell Westbrook with right shoulder soreness

The trio played 21 games together this season (11-10), and that might be all they ever play together. – 2:16 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are listed out vs. Warriors tonight. – 2:13 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron (left ankle sprain), Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are all out against Golden State tonight. – 2:12 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Could the Hornets team LaMelo Ball up with Russell Westbrook? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/mar… – 1:41 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Trading Russell Westbrook … options already on the Lakers’ board, what rival teams project, proceeding straight to waive-and-stretch … ALL covered in today’s piece: marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ… – 11:09 AM

More on this storyline

Another option that could (stress: could) present itself provided the Pacers like the idea: The Lakers have a well-documented interest in Buddy Hield, who came to Indiana along with Haliburton in the Sabonis trade, and might well offer Russell Westbrook and his $47.1 million expiring contract for Hield and Brogdon. With the Pacers presumed to have no interest in Westbrook beyond his expiring salary, such a swap figures to hinge on what sort of draft compensation the Lakers would be willing to furnish to sweeten the deal for the Pacers to participate and then (we can only imagine) part ways with Westbrook. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 9, 2022

Charlotte has been increasingly mentioned by league insiders as a team to watch on the Westbrook front. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is firmly ensconced as the Hornets’ face of the franchise and on-the-ball star, but one scenario making the rounds is a belief that the Hornets could emerge with Westbrook interest in the name of creating some financial flexibility. Gordon Hayward has two seasons left on a four-year, $120 million contract and has appeared in only 49 of Charlotte’s 79 games this season. Terry Rozier has performed well this season, with an above-average PER of 17.36, but next season is Year 1 of a four-year, $97 million extension. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 7, 2022

The Lakers gain the ability to trade an additional future first-round pick in 2029 in July after having only the 2027 first to shop at the deadline, which increases their optionality with Houston or any other potential trade partner. It’s also conceivable that the Rockets, plenty weary of their own saga with Wall, could lessen their demands (two second-rounders?) as both Wall and Westbrook enter the final year of their current contracts. Unless the Rockets think they can trade Wall elsewhere, these discussions are bound to be renewed. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 7, 2022