Who are the most likely candidates to replace Nick Saban at Alabama?

The college football world changed on Wednesday afternoon, with the news coming out that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, was planning on retiring.

It’s fair to say that it marked an end of an era in the sport. Saban will leave college football as arguably the greatest coach in college football history, with 7 national championships to his name.

Much of the drama since his departure has been about who would end up replacing Saban down in Tuscaloosa. Fans of the Oregon Ducks are well aware of this, as head coach Dan Lanning has been considered one of the top candidates since the news broke. The ensuing hours saw the rumor mill go wild, with false reports on Wednesday showing that Lanning was in Tuscaloosa already, causing quite a stir in Eugene.

While I can confirm that Lanning was not in Alabama, that doesn’t mean he is 100% not taking the job, though I believe he will ultimately stay in Eugene.

Who will be the next head coach of the Crimson Tide, though? That’s a good question. Lets break down the top options, and assign hypothetical betting odds for how likely I think that candidate is to actually take over in Tuscaloosa.

Lane Kiffin

Hypothetical Odds: +250

Current Job: Ole Miss Rebels HC

Analysis: In my mind, there are two leading candidates to take over as the next head coach at Alabama, and Dan Lanning isn’t one of them. More on that later. Lane Kiffin makes a lot of sense. He spent time at Alabama as the offensive coordinator from 2014-2016, and has planted his flag as one of the top coaches in the current era of college football.

Mike Norvell

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Hypothetical Odds: +250

Current Job: Florida State Seminoles HC

Analysis: The other top candidate for the job in my eyes is Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. While he doesn’t have the ties to Nick Saban or the SEC, Norvell has turned around a Seminoles program over the past couple of years and shown an ability to roster-build and coach at a high level in the current era of college football.

Steve Sarkisian

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Hypothetical Odds: +400

Current Job: Texas Longhorns HC

Analysis: Steve Sarkisian is another candidate who I think has a real possibility of getting this job, thanks to his ties to Alabama. In 2016, he replaced Lane Kiffin as the interim OC for the Crimson Tide, and he served again at Alabama as the OC from 2019-2020. The biggest question now is whether or not he would want to leave his current situation at Texas for a job in Tuscaloosa following the best coach in the sports’ history.

Kalen DeBoer

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Hypothetical Odds: +450

Current Job: Washington Huskies HC

Analysis: One name that seems to be flying under the radar for this job is Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, someone I believe is far more likely to be at Alabama next year than people think. DeBoer doesn’t have the SEC ties or connections to Alabama, but he has proven to be one of the best coaches in the nation over the past couple of years, and would be a great fit to take over for Saban. If I had to put money on any single person, it would be right here.

Dan Lanning

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hypothetical Odds: +600

Current Job: Oregon Ducks HC

Analysis: Alright, let’s talk about Dan Lanning. My hypothetical odds for Oregon’s head coach to leave for Alabama are likely a lot lower than many people would project, but it’s because I feel confident based on who I’ve talked to in and around the Ducks’ program that he won’t be leaving Eugene for Tuscaloosa. With his ties to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, it would make sense that he is considered the leading candidate for the job, but based on intel that I’ve received, I don’t expect Lanning to leave the Ducks and replace Saban.

Dabo Swinney

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Hypothetical Odds: +750

Current Job: Clemson Tigers HC

Analysis: From the outside looking in, Dabo Swinney seems to be a strong candidate to replace Nick Saban, since he has coached at an incredibly high level before, and has deep ties in the south after coaching at Clemson for so long. However, videos of Alabama fans chanting “anyone but Dabo” on Wednesday night lead me to believe that it won’t end up being Swinney to take over in Tuscaloosa.

Deion Sanders

Hypothetical Odds: +1000

Current Job: Colorado Buffaloes HC

Analysis: This is certainly a longshot, but Deion Sanders has had his name thrown out a bit for the Alabama job, and I don’t think it’s the craziest thing in the world. Ultimately, I don’t think he will get the job, but if Alabama is looking for someone to ignite the program and continue with the high-end recruiting in Tuscaloosa, Coach Prime could be your man.

Sherrone Moore

Hypothetical Odds: +1500

Current Job: Michigan Wolverines OC

Analysis: I think Sherrone Moore is absolutely qualified for this job, and would likely do a fantastic job in Tuscaloosa. However, with the future of Jim Harbaugh unclear, I think he will wait. Moore makes way more sense to take over as the next head coach of the Michigan Wolverines if Harbaugh leaves than he does to replace Saban at Alabama, though I think this would be an incredibly strong hire if the Crimson Tide chose to go that route.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire