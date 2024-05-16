Who’s most likely to break records at state track? Keep an eye on these Idaho athletes

Two dozen records fell at the Idaho high school state track and field championships in 2023, including four overall meet records.

Even more could be in jeopardy this weekend when action gets underway at Mountain View (5A/4A) and Middleton (3A/2A/1A) high schools.

The Idaho Statesman combed through the top performances this season and compared them with overall and classification records to find out who’s most likely to go down in history. Here’s what we found:

GIRLS

OVERALL RECORDS

Christine Huckins, Capital: The sophomore speedster set records in the 100 (11.74), 200 (24.21) and 4x100 relay (47.46) at last week’s 5A District Three meet, and all three times would be good enough to set overall state meet records.

Capital’s Christine Huckins, second from right, swept the 100 and 200 at the 5A District Three meet last week at Middleton High.

Sophia Clark, Boise: The University of Montana signee and defending state champion in the 400 ran a personal-best 55.75 at the 5A District Three meet. That time is just a few tenths of a second away from the overall state record of 55.53 established by Pocatello’s Harlee Hales in 2016.

Nelah Roberts, Skyline: She’ll go for four straight 4A state championships in the 1,600 and 3,200, and owns the top times in the state this season in both events. Her 3,200 time of 10:14.68 is already better than her own state meet record of 10:30.63 set in 2022.

Autumn Shomaker, Boise: The senior posted a personal-best 19 feet, 8 inches to win the long jump at the 5A District Three meet. That mark would be good enough to break the overall state meet record of 19-6.75 shared by Mountain View’s Cambree Harbaugh (2014) and Cole Valley Christian’s Brooke Weimer (2019).

Boise’s Autumn Shomaker competes in triple jump at the 5A District Three Track and Field Championships last week. She’s a favorite to win the long jump title at state.

Boise’s 4x200 relay: Grace Lanfear, Adrienne Russell, Shomaker and Clark teamed up for a win at the 5A District Three meet in 1:39.69. The overall state meet record is 1:41.13 set by Mountain View in 2017.

Boise’s 4x400 relay: Lily Vertrees, Samantha Smith, Allie Bruce and Clark have already run 3:54.10 in this event this season. Can they break the overall state meet record of 3:55.06 (Mountain View, 2018) in their final race?

3A

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: The 3A state record in the 100 has stood since 1983 (12.31, Shelley’s Kara Hatch), but Lindsey puts it in jeopardy. Her season-best is 12.35. She’ll also challenge the long jump record of 18-8.5 (Kuna’s Tina McCombs, 1983) after posting an 18-11.5 at the district meet.

Annabelle Carr, Coeur d’Alene Charter: The sophomore will have a shot at breaking two state records with her times in the 800 (2:13.85) and 1,600 (5:03.24).

Lydia Townsend, Marsh Valley: She’s already run 14.39 in the 100 hurdles this season, which would better the meet record of 14.51 from Parma’s Chelsea Knott in 2013. She’ll also contend for the pole vault record (11-5) after clearing 12-3.

Jordyn Kearn, American Falls: The senior has the best throw in the shot put among all classifications this season at 44-7. That’s better than the state record of 44-3.25 shared by Moscow’s Heather Owen (1993) and Bonners Ferry’s Katie Posten (2005).

Weiser’s medley relay: Madilyn Wilkins, Bethany Walker, Abi Wilkins and Kailee Lerew won the 3A District Three meet in 1:51.17. The state record is 1:51.24 from Bishop Kelly in 2000.

2A

Jinettie Garbett, Soda Springs: The senior matched the state record in the 100 of 12.37 (Orofino’s Ellen Rouse, 2008) at a meet on April 19.

Lindi Kessinger, Orofino: Her season-best mark of 145-3 in the discus would break the state record of 142-10 set by fellow Maniac Piper Hope in 2001.

Melba’s medley relay: Ella Stosich, Emma Dillbeck, Hayden Higgins and Brooklynn Dayley set a school record at the district meet with a time of 1:51.05. The state record is 1:50.48 by Nampa Christian in 2002.

1A

Sara Casebolt, Logos: The senior enters state with the top 1A times in the 800 (2:18.37) and 1,600 (5:10.19). She has the best shot at breaking a state record in the 1,600, which is 5:12.35 set by Raft River’s Karlee Christensen in 2021. She could also help take down the 4x400 relay record set by the Knights last season (4:06.08).

Carlotta Papa, Liberty Charter: Fresh off a 15.01 in the 100 hurdles at the district meet, the senior could knock out the state record of 15.25 shared by Nezperce’s Brittney Heideman (2013) and Garden Valley’s Ally Miran (1016).

Lilly Stebbins, Challis: The freshman cleared 5-8 in the high jump on April 27, which is an inch better than the state record by Camas County’s Katelyn Peterson from 2011.

Lexi Huettig, Valley: If she can clear 11-3.5 in the pole vault like she did at last week’s district meet, the junior will have no trouble breaking the state record of 10-7 by Oakley’s Addie Mitton in 2022. Her season bests in the long jump (18-3.5) and triple jump (37-4.5) are also contenders for state records.

Valley’s 4x100 relay: Journey Fenton, Daisy Flores, Joanie Lewis and Huettig combined for a 50.79 at districts. That’s better than the state record of 51.19 from Carey in 2022.

BOYS

OVERALL RECORDS

Spencer Van Orden, Highland: The sophomore ran the fastest 300 hurdles in the state last week in 37.15. That time would better the 2010 record of 37.44 set by Borah’s AJ Boully.

Rakeem Johnson, Bishop Kelly; Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Both seniors rank among the top 10 in the nation this season in the discus, with Johnson throwing a state-leading 201-4 and Twaddle-Dunham 200-3. They’d need a personal-best to catch the overall state meet record of 203-9 from Post Falls’ Ian Waltz — a former Olympian — in 1995.

Centennial’s Kai Twaddle-Dunham would need a big throw to best the overall state record in the boys discus.

Mountain View’s 4x100 relay: Cohen Deno, Owen McBride, Jacob Allen and Garrett Freeman ran 41.90 at the 5A District Three meet. They’re within reach of the overall state meet record of 41.79 set by Rocky Mountain in 2018.

Rigby’s 4x200 relay: Eli Taylor, Keanan Humphreys, Owen Golding and Cody Cordingley put down the state’s fastest time (1:26.84) at a meet on April 19. An encore performance would better the overall state meet record of 1:26.97 established by Boise in 2022.

3A

Corbridge Bastian, Marsh Valley: The senior ran a 10.76 in the 100 at last week’s district meet, putting him within reach of the state record of 10.72 by then-Kimberly runner Gatlin Bair in 2022.

George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly: After running 4:19.12 in the 1,600 at the Boise Relays, another close race could help the senior chase down the state record of 4:18.59 from Bonners Ferry’s Forest Braden in 2002.

Weiser’s 4x100 relay: Jackson Laird, Jayden Walker, Brock Spencer and Toren Walker clocked a 42.99 at the district meet, which is better than the state record set by Fruitland in 2006 of 43.20.

2A

Corbin Johnston, North Fremont: A little more than one second separates Johnston from the state record in the 1,600. He clocked a 4:18.98 at a meet on May 3, while the record is 4:17.75 by Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander in 2022.

Bear Lake’s 4x200 relay: Austin Anderton, Bryson Crane, Levi Stonehouse and Toby Flake have a shot at the state record after running 1:31.01 at last week’s district meet. The record is 1:30.11 by Cole Valley Christian in 2018.

1A

Claytin Harper, Tri-Valley: The senior owns the top times in the 100 (10.92) and 200 (22.12), which will put him in contention to best state records by Idaho City’s D.J. Hazzard (10.88, 2011) and Raft River’s Paden Baker (22.21, 2006).

Luke Stockett, Victory Charter: He leads the state in the 800 (1:53.95), 1,600 (4:11.42) and 3,200 (9:07.68), all of which are already faster than the current state records.

Prairie’s 4x200 relay: Dylan Uhlenkott, Noah Geis, Ben Secrest and Trenton Lorentz enter state with a time of 1:31.28, which would beat Carey’s record of 1:31.51 from last season.

Prairie’s 4x400 relay: Secrest, Uhlenkot and Lorentz team with Matthew Wemhoff this time for a 3:23.75, which is much faster than the current record of 3:29.36 from Carey in 1996.