Which are the most (and least) miserable NFL fan bases? We ranked them all

(Associated Press)

When you think about it, life as an NFL fan can generally be a miserable existence. After all, only one of 32 fan bases has reason to celebrate after its team's final game of the season.

Some fan bases have experienced such exhilaration more often than others. Some have done so, but not in a long time. Some seem always on the brink of such unbridled joy, only to have their hopes crushed on a regular basis.

And, of course, some fan bases have never had the opportunity of celebrating a Super Bowl victory.

As the season comes to a close with Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, we tried to determine which NFL fan bases are generally the most (and least) miserable. Our complicated, and completely made-up, formula considers such factors as recent success or failure, level of optimism for the near future and, to a lesser degree, past glory (the thinking being, the longer ago an event was, the less relevance it might have for today's fans).

Here's how the ranking turned out (please note the years listed refer to the regular season, not necessarily when the postseason games took place), with the fan bases with most reason to be upbeat at the top and the ones that should be most deeply unhappy at the bottom:

32. New England Patriots

Patriots fans hold banners commemorating two of the team's Super Bowl victories. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 6 (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018)



Super Bowl appearances: 11 (1985, 1996, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)



Conference championship appearances: 15 (6 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 8 (most recent 2021)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 13 (most recent 2018)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 7 (most recent 2019)



2022 results: 8-9

Shockingly, the Patriots haven't won a playoff game in four years. And they've had a losing record in two of the three seasons since Tom Brady left. But it's going to take a long time before all the luster wears off from the unprecedented run Brady, coach Bill Belichick and company had before that. Patriots fans are just fine.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signs autographs for fans after the AFC championship game. (Matt Patterson / Associated Press)

* 2022 Super Bowl participant



Super Bowls won: 2 (1969, 2019)



Super Bowl appearances: 5 (1966, 1969, 2019, 2020, 2022)



Conference championship appearances: 8 (5 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 9 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 11 (most recent 2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 7 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 14-3 (Super Bowl)

Three Super Bowl appearances in the last four years (with at least one Lombardi Trophy to show for it); five straight AFC championship game appearances; Patrick Mahomes the front-runner to win his second league MVP award at age 27. It's a very good time to be a Chiefs fan and should continue that way for a long time.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate after a touchdown. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

* 2022 Super Bowl participant



Super Bowls won: 1 (2017)



Super Bowl appearances: 4 (1980, 2004, 2017, 2022)



Conference championship appearances: 8 (2 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 6 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 6 (most recent 2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 14-3 (Super Bowl)

A lot happened between the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2017 and their run to the title game this year, with new leadership at quarterback and head coach. But Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni give fans plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future — and pretty sure no one is going to complain about the shot at two championships in five years.

29. San Francisco 49ers

A San Francisco 49ers fan represents during the 2021 Pro Bowl. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 5 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994)



Super Bowl appearances: 7 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994, 2012, 2019)



Conference championship appearances: 17 (4 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 8 (most recent 2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 13-4 (NFC championship)

The 49ers appeared in the NFC championship game in three of the last four years and played in the Super Bowl twice in the last 11 years. That's a lot of success in recent years but with no rings to show for it. That might be a bit frustrating for a fan base that grew used to winning championships in the 1980s and '90s.

28. Rams

Rams fans cheer as players roll along Exposition Park Drive to celebrate their Super Bowl LVI win. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Super Bowls won: 2 (1999, 2021)



Super Bowl appearances: 5 (1979, 1999, 2001, 2018, 2021)



Conference championship appearances: 11 (2 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2021)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 7 (most recent 2021)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2021)



2022 results: 5-12

This season was a bummer, but there's no way fans have forgotten the euphoria of winning a Super Bowl a year ago. A lot of the pieces remain in place for now, although it's hard to tell how long that will last. Still, it must be comforting to know management will do anything it takes to win a title, which the Rams proved last year.

27. Cincinnati Bengals

A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during a wild-card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 3 (1981, 1988, 2021)



Conference championship appearances: 4 (2 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 12-4 (AFC championship)

Three years ago, the Bengals would have been basement dwellers on this list. Then quarterback Joe Burrow came along and got them to the Super Bowl in just his second season last year and heartbreakingly close this year. After so many years of hopelessness, no reason for folks in Cincinnati to be anything but optimistic for many years to come.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks fans cheer as the Denver Broncos miss on a field goal attempt. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 1 (2013)



Super Bowl appearances: 3 (2005, 2013, 2014)



Conference championship appearances: 4 (2 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 8 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 8 (most recent 2019)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2020)



2022 results: 9-8 (wild card round)

As thrilled as Seahawks fans were after winning the Super Bowl in 2013, their frustration level must have been just as high the following year after losing the Super Bowl in such a heartbreaking manner. The team hasn't reached such heights since, but it did give fans more to cheer about than expected this season.

25. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans cheer during a game against the New England Patriots. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 4 (1966, 1967, 1996, 2010)



Super Bowl appearances: 5 (1966, 1967, 1996, 1997, 2010)



Conference championship appearances: 11 (4 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 7 (most recent 2021)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 6 (most recent 2020)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 6 (2021)



2022 results: 8-9

It's hard to believe the Packers' last Super Bowl appearance, and their only championship in the Aaron Rodgers era, was 12 years ago. They've made it to the NFC championship game four times since — close but no cigar probably gets pretty old after a while, especially with an all-time great at quarterback.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chargers fan Kat Daly sits among the throngs of Steelers fans who attended a game at Dignity Health Sports Park. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Super Bowls won: 6 (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 2005, 2008)



Super Bowl appearances: 8 (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1995, 2005, 2008, 2010)



Conference championship appearances: 16 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 6 (most recent 2021)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2016)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2020)



2022 results: 9-8

The 1970s were glorious, as were much of the first decade of this millennium. But the last of the Steelers' six Super Bowl wins was 14 years ago and their last playoff win was six years ago. Luckily, Pittsburgh seems to have found its next franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett, who improved enough through his rookie season to provide a bright outlook.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans cheer in the stands during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 2 (2002, 2020)



Super Bowl appearances: 2 (2002, 2020)



Conference championship appearances: 4 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2021)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 8-9 (wild card)

No fan will ever trade the Super Bowl win that Tom Brady delivered in his first season with the Bucs two years ago. But given the history of this franchise, it would be hard to blame fans if they are already despairing a bit over the post-Brady future, which apparently starts now.

22. Denver Broncos

A Denver Broncos fan watches a game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 3 (1997, 1998, 2015)



Super Bowl appearances: 8 (1977, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1997, 1998, 2013, 2015)



Conference championship appearances: 10 (2 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2015)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2015)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2015)



2022 results: 5-12

The Broncos organization likes to swing big — that has been a blessing and curse for fans (definitely more the latter in recent years, especially after last year's costly Russell Wilson fiasco). But even the most skeptical members of the fan base have to be encouraged by the signing of Super Bowl champion Sean Payton as the new head coach.

21. Buffalo Bills

A Buffalo Bills fan reacts during the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. (Joshua Bessex / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 4 (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993)



Conference championship appearances: 7 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 13-3 (divisional round)

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills have made the playoffs four years in a row and won the AFC East three straight seasons, and all they have to show for it is one appearance in the AFC championship game two seasons ago. Must be especially traumatic for Buffalo fans, considering what they went through in the 1990s.

20. New York Giants

New York Giants fans cheer during a game against the Carolina Panthers. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 4 (1986, 1990, 2007, 2011)



Super Bowl appearances: 5 (1986, 1990, 2000, 2007, 2011)



Conference championship appearances: 5 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 1 (2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 0



2022 results: 9-7-1 (divisional round)

These fans have suffered a lot in recent years, but there's plenty of success in franchise history to fall back on. Maybe it's enough to convince fans that the strides taken by quarterback Daniel Jones and company under coach Brian Daboll this season aren't a fluke.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars

A Jacksonville Jaguars fan holds a sign outside TIAA Bank Field. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 0



Conference championship appearances: 3 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 3?? (most recent 2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 9-8 (divisional round)

This franchise has been a joke for so long, yet its fans remain so loyal. And they were rewarded this season with a late surge that carried the Jaguars into the divisional round of the playoffs. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence definitely is no joke, giving these fans legitimate hope for the long term.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens fans cheer during a game against the New York Jets. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 2 (2000, 2012)



Super Bowl appearances: 2 (2000, 2012)



Conference championship appearances: 4 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2020)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2019)



2022 results: 10-7 (wild card round)

Lamar Jackson is a phenomenal player, as he showed during his league MVP season in 2019. But the Ravens have won just one playoff game, in 2020, in his five seasons as their quarterback, and injuries have ended his past two seasons prematurely. His future with the team is murky, but life without him probably doesn't sound so great for Ravens fans either.

17. Dallas Cowboys

A Dallas Cowboys fan cheers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 5 (1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, 1995)



Super Bowl appearances: 8 (1970, 1971, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1992, 1993, 1995)



Conference championship appearances: 15 (none in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2022)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2021)



2022 results: 12-5 (divisional round)

Pretty sure no one in Dallas wants to hear about the team's five Super Bowl championships or even its regular-season success in recent years. The Cowboys haven't gotten past the divisional round of the playoffs since 1995. How can their fans be anything but miserable at this point?

16. Carolina Panthers

A Carolina Panthers fan reacts during a game against the Cleveland Browns. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 2 (2003, 2015)



Conference championship appearances: 4 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2017)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2015)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2015)



2022 results: 7-10

The Panthers won seven games this year, after winning five in each of the previous three seasons, and remained in contention in the (really bad) NFC South for much longer than anyone expected. So, sure, maybe a tad bit of progress for a team that hasn't done much to inspire the fan base since 2015.

15. Minnesota Vikings

A Minnesota Vikings fan cheers before a wild-card game against the New York Giants. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 4 (1969, 1973, 1974, 1976)



Conference championship appearances: 10 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2019)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2022)



2022 results: 13-4 (wild card round)

The Vikings peaked in the early years of the Super Bowl era, and even then were unable to claim the big prize. They've shown occasional flashes since then, but is there really any reason for fans to think that this year's 13-4 season that didn't result in any postseason success is anything but another mere flash?

14. Indianapolis Colts

A Indianapolis Colts fan wears a paper sack over his head before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 2 (1970, 2006)



Super Bowl appearances: 4 (1968,1970, 2006, 2009)



Conference championship appearances: 8 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2020)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2018)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2014)



2022 results: 4-12-1

These fans expect championships ... at least every 36 years or so. It's a good thing the Colts have plenty of time before they're due for another one because they sure made a mess of things this year, jettisoning respected coach Frank Reich for the inexperienced Jeff Saturday. Also, the quarterback carousel continues with no end in sight.

13. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints fans wear paper sacks over their heads. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 1 (2009)



Super Bowl appearances: 1 (2009)



Conference championship appearances: 3 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 5 (most recent 2020)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2020)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2020)



2022 results: 7-10

One Super Bowl win during the Drew Brees/Sean Payton era wasn't nearly enough, but given the franchise's miserable history and the mediocrity that has ensued since those two departed, Saints fans are probably pretty happy with that one Lombardi right about now.

12. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans fans watch in the rain. (Mark Zaleski / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 1 (1999)



Conference championship appearances: 6 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2021)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2019)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2021)



2022 results: 7-10

The Titans appeared to be headed in the right direction, with a surprise trip to the AFC title game in 2019 followed by back-to-back division titles. But after a 7-10 finish this season, the biggest moment in franchise history remains coming one yard short of winning the Super Bowl nearly a quarter-century ago.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders fans cheer in the stands during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 3 (1976, 1980, 1983)



Super Bowl appearances: 5 (1967, 1976, 1980, 1983, 2002)



Conference championship appearances: 14 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2021)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 0



Division titles in the last 10 years: 0



2022 results: 6-11

The Raiders came back to earth with a thud following their 2021 playoff appearance. Now they're just another bad team (again) in need of a quarterback ... and with Tom Brady announcing his retirement, the far-fetched dream of reuniting him with coach Josh McDaniels ends as well. But don't expect any of that to dampen the spirits of their fiercely loyal fan base.

10. Chargers

A Chargers fan stands alone among a sea of Kansas City Chiefs fans. (Peter Aiken / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 1 (1994)



Conference championship appearances: 4 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2018)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 0



2022 results: 10-7 (wild card round)

This team is trending in the right direction, making the playoffs for the first time in four years. But what happened while it was there — blowing a 27-0 lead to lose to Jacksonville in the wild-card round — didn't win over the portion of the fan base that was already worried the talents of sensational young quarterback Justin Herbert are being wasted.

9. Chicago Bears

A Chicago Bears fan watches from the stands. (Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 1 (1985)



Super Bowl appearances: 2 (1985, 2006)



Conference championship appearances: 5 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent in 2020)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 0



Division titles in the last 10 years: 1



2022 results: 3-14

Oddly enough, there's a sense of optimism coming from at least a portion of this passionate fan base. Not only do the Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, they don't have to use it on a quarterback, after Justin Fields started living up to the promise he showed when Chicago chose him 11th overall in the 2021 draft.

8. Detroit Lions

A Detroit Lions fan wears a bag over his head in 2019. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Super Bowl appearances: 0



Conference championship appearances: 1 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2016)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 0



Division titles in the last 10 years: 0



2022 results: 9-8

Coach Dan Campbell looks to have the Lions pointed in the right direction after they won eight of their last 10 games this season. Very little has gone right for this franchise, so it's understandable that fans are feeling pretty good even after their team missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Stunned Atlanta Falcons fans react after their team's loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. (David Goldman / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 2 (1998, 2016)



Conference championship appearances: 4 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2017)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2017)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 1 (2016)



2022 results: 7-10

The Falcons won seven games for the fourth time in the last five seasons (and the other one was the four-win 2020 season). That's depressing ... but not as bad as blowing a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl. Yeah, Falcons fans have a lot to deal with and no indication things are getting better anytime soon.

6. Miami Dolphins

A Miami Dolphins fan watches from the stands during a game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 2 (1972, 1973)



Super Bowl appearances: 5 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1982, 1984)



Conference championship appearances: 7 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2022)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 0



Division titles in the last 10 years: 0



2022 results: 9-8 (wild card round)

Sure, the Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. But they backed in, having lost five of their last six games, and got knocked out by Buffalo in the wild-card round. So after a season that once showed so much promise, Miami fans continue their wait for a playoff win (22 years and counting).

5. Houston Texans

A Houston Texans fan wears a bag over his head. (Eric Smith / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 0



Conference championship appearances: 0



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2019)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2019)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 4 (most recent 2019)



2022 results: 3-13-1

Other than a few blips here and there, these fans really haven't had much to cheer about during the Texans' 20 years in existence. And after three straight seasons with four or fewer wins, that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. The Texans couldn't even tank correctly, winning in Week 18 to miss out on the No. 1 overall draft pick.

4. Arizona Cardinals

Dejected Arizona Cardinals fans stand next to jubilant Philadelphia Eagles fans. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 1 (2008)



Conference championship appearances: 2 (1 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 3 (most recent 2021)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 1 (2015)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 1



2022 results: 4-13

Kyler Murray's stock has tumbled. Kliff Kingsbury flamed out. The Cardinals showed so much promise, until they suddenly didn't. Then everything went back to normal for their long-suffering fan base.

3. Washington Commanders

A Washington Commanders fan wears a bag over his head. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 3 (1982, 1987, 1991)



Super Bowl appearances: 5 (1972, 1982, 1983, 1987, 1991)



Conference championship appearances: 6 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2020)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 0



Division titles in the last 10 years: 2 (most recent 2020)



2022 results: 8-8-1

On the field, they can't quite get over the hump. Off the field, they can't get out of their own way. These fans — once the loudest, proudest and most obnoxious in the NFL — have stopped showing up at FedEx Field and probably won't be back until Daniel Snyder sells the team or it becomes a true contender.

2. Cleveland Browns

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts late in the fourth quarter of a loss to the New York Jets. (David Richard / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 0



Super Bowl appearances: 0



Conference championship appearances: 5 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 1 (2020)



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 1 (2020)



Division titles in the last 10 years: 0



2022 results: 7-10

Remember way back when Baker Mayfield whipped Browns fans into a frenzy by leading the team to its first playoff win in nearly three decades? Yeah, that was only two years ago. New quarterback Deshaun Watson might bring a little hope for the future, but does anything ever work out well for this fan base?

1. New York Jets

A New York Jets fan reacts during a 2021 game against the Tennessee Titans. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Super Bowls won: 1 (1968)



Super Bowl appearances: 1 (1968)



Conference championship appearances: 5 (0 in last 10 years)



Playoff appearances in the last 10 years: 0



Playoff wins in the last 10 years: 0



Division titles in the last 10 years: 0



2022 results: 7-10

The Jets teased their poor fans with a 7-4 start that included a four-game winning streak, only to lose their final six games and land at the bottom of the AFC East for the sixth time in seven years. That wasn't very nice. And, unlike the Browns, they have a mess at the quarterback position. Again.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.