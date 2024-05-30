Most kickoff times, all TV broadcast info locked in for Boise State football season

Boise State’s 2024 football schedule is now locked in with Thursday’s announcement of most kickoff times and all of the TV broadcast information.

The Broncos will have six games airing on a FOX network, four on CBS Sports Network, one on ESPNU and one on Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal.

Three games were moved to Fridays, and the Mountain West championship game also will be played on a Friday evening this year.

Boise State opens the 2024 season with back-to-back road games, at Georgia Southern on Aug. 31 (2 p.m. Mountain time, ESPNU) followed by a Sept. 7 matchup at Oregon (8 p.m. MT, Peacock).

The Broncos’ home opener against Portland State, a Big Sky member in FCS, will kick off at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 21 (FS1) at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State’s games against UNLV (Oct. 25), San Diego State (Nov. 1) and Oregon State (Nov. 29) were all moved to Fridays. The Oregon State game will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue the tradition of the Broncos playing the day after Thanksgiving.

Kickoff times for contests against Washington State (Sept. 28), Utah State (Oct. 5) and Nevada (Nov. 9) will be announced at a later date.

Boise State schedule

All times are Mountain

Saturday, Aug. 31: at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, Sept. 7: at Oregon, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, Sept. 21: Portland State, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 28: Washington State, TBA (FOX Networks)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Utah State, TBA (FOX Networks)

Saturday, Oct. 12: at Hawaii, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, Oct. 25: at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, Nov. 1: San Diego State, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Nov. 9: Nevada, TBA (FOX Networks)

Saturday, Nov. 16: at San Jose State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Wyoming, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, Nov. 29: Oregon State, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 6: Mountain West title game, 6 p.m. (FOX)