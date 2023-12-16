Most intriguing transfer portal quarterbacks for Ohio State

We’re all watching and waiting on what the Ohio State football team will do with the transfer portal this time around. Before all of that, it makes sense to examine where things stand with the quarterback position.

I want to make sure that it is very clear this list is not the top transfer portal quarterbacks, but the most intriguing. I am also glad I waited to write this piece, despite some of the guys on the list committing to other schools, because we do have a much clearer idea of what this coaching staff is looking for if they were to add a gunslinger in the portal.

Ryan Day didn’t make any insane decisions immediately, because it appears he has a ton of faith in the current quarterback room of Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz. There are no doubt some potential recruits the staff is excited about as well. I respect that.

It looks like Day isn’t going to make a move unless the guy is older with starting experience and is a clear and obvious upgrade over what is in the room, but the five quarterbacks below are guys in the portal I thought would be an interesting addition and where things stand.

Riley Leonard from Duke

Where things stand

The Buckeyes missed the boat on Riley Leonard as he committed to Notre Dame, but all reports suggest Ryan Day was extremely interested in the former Blue Devil’s services. Leonard only played in seven games due to injury, but it is very obvious how effective the dual-threat weapon can be as he completed 58% of his passes for 1,102 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another four touchdowns on the ground.

The most obvious trait for Leonard is his ability to shine against tough competition and put the team on his back in critical situations. Leonard is a guy who can be trusted on third downs and during a two-minute drill — but, he is now off the board as they say.

Where things stand

This is where the list starts to separate for me. Will Rogers owns the Mississippi State record book with his prolific career, leading the pass-heavy air-raid under Mike Leach that wasn’t just due to the system. Rogers is one of the more accurate passers in the country and is extremely consistent, but the Mississippi State program has fallen off a cliff since the untimely death of Leach. Rogers has passed for 12,315 yards in his four seasons as a Bulldog and would be the perfect fit for Ryan Day’s offense, but it appears Rogers may be headed elsewhere — with Washington getting a lot of play in the media.

Where things stand

Grayson McCall is a stud, standing at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He is a four-year starter for the Chanticleers earning Sun Belt Player of the Year three times. McCall is one of the most accurate and athletic players in the country — and like Leonard above — has the “it” factor when the lights are brightest. McCall entered the portal last season after the departure of his head coach but decided to stay. We are all familiar with the perceived struggles of Tim Beck who was his new head coach, and that clearly played a role in his decline in production. McCall has committed to North Carolina State, but he would have been an interesting fit in Columbus.

Cameron Ward from Washington State

Where things stand

This is my No. 2 guy, but I understand why he is not the first or even fifth option for Ryan Day. Cameron Ward is a very exciting player to watch and his mobility and ability to elude pass rushers is just pure fun. However, his accuracy is nowhere near elite and we can assume that is a big issue for Day. Ward’s YOLO style of play worked at Incarnate Word and has worked for the most part since he arrived at Washington State, but despite his highs being very high, Ohio State is likely looking to avoid the dangerous lows that Ward tends to play with.

Where things stand

The KJ Jefferson fall from grace is insane to me. Jefferson was once receiving first-round and Heisman hype and has now more or less been forced to the transfer portal. This is a situation where it appears Arkansas was ready to move on from Jefferson, but the 6-foot, 3-inches, 242-pound dual-threat tank has a ton to offer. He has the body of a tight end with the running ability of a running back. Jefferson lacks ideal accuracy and arm strength but can bring a whole new element to the Ohio State offense that it lacked this season.

Despite the lack of production in 2023, I do not blame Jefferson, he appeared to be more patient within the pocket. The offensive line struggled mightily and he was forced to bail too often and never developed, looking worse than in previous years. Jefferson could be a guy that Day brings in without even having to guarantee the starting job to. He could be a good change of pace option in different packages.

