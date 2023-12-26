Most intriguing transfer portal options at tight end for Ohio State

We already broke down our expectations for how Ohio State could handle the quarterback position and then dived into the possible running backs and most recently covered the wide receiver position (if things break a certain way), but I also wanted to take a look at the available wide receivers in the transfer portal.

With Cade Stover out the door, the Buckeyes are left with an underwhelming Gee Scott Jr. and inexperienced Jelani Thurman. Scott was a former highly-rated recruit and played well towards the end of the season. Still, with the tight end position playing such a prominent role recently, Ohio State may explore the portal to find a more experienced playmaker to replace Stover.

There are a few intriguing pieces that can help, but most of the prominent stars who entered have committed to new teams already. The following are the top five most interesting tight ends that the Buckeyes could reach out to.

Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford

Where things stand

Benjamin Yurosek is not the biggest tight end at only 242 pounds, but he is extremely long at 6-foot-4-inches and knows how to utilize that length. He is also an excellent blocker. An All-PAC-12 honorable mention, Yurosek was having another good season before suffering a season-ending injury after seeing action in only six games.

It is pretty clear why Yurosek has elected to leave Stanford as he was relegated to more of a blocking role this season after two seasons of producing over 40 receptions and 400 yards. Through six games, Yurosek only recorded 16 receptions for 239 yards. The graduate transfer is a former three-star who has already received attention from UCLA and Washington.

With quite a bit of history developing future tight ends, #Stanford TE Benjamin Yurosek looks like the next in line to take that step next year. Finished 2021 with 42 catches, 653 yards, 3 TD’s. Shows YAC ability, big frame, plays above rim. 2022 could be his breakout year. pic.twitter.com/zzSlHOv3kT — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 15, 2022

Brady Hunt from Ball State

Where things stand

Brady Hunt is the definition of a security blanket for an offense and Hunt was very productive during his three seasons for the Cardinals. The former All-MAC tight end missed 2023 due to injuries but is looking to step up in competition for 2024.

At 6-foot-6-inches and 249 pounds, Hunt is a large target who has three years of eligibility remaining. Hunt redshirted in 2021 and exploded in 2022 with 46 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to being named All-MAC, Hunt was a freshman All-American. It does appear Hunt has committed to South Carolina at this point.

Breakdown: Transfer TE Brady Hunt commits to @CoachSBeamer and South Carolina Watch the full video and learn more about @brady_hunt on @GamecockCentral 🔗: https://t.co/oNY2G7Wgju pic.twitter.com/bPQU0NJMMH — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 17, 2023

Tanner Koziol from Ball State

Where things stand

Tanner Koziol has been extremely productive the last two seasons. As a freshman, he snagged 35 receptions for 373 yards and seven touchdowns. This season as a sophomore, Kozial accounted for 34 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Kozial is one of the best tight ends in the MAC and has entered the portal to raise his level of competition. After ending the season in the top three in the majority of receiving categories at Ball State including first in receiving touchdowns, he was named All-MAC.

As a freshman, Kozial ended the season with All-MAC and Freshman All-American honors. Standing at 6-foot-7-inches and 240 pounds, he can be an exciting weapon to any offense. He has seemingly committed to Louisville.

#SCtop10 Tanner Koziol from Mt Vernon HS in Fortville IN with the ridiculous one-handed TD grab. MV wins 47-7 to clinch perfect 9-0 regular season. pic.twitter.com/cSyQatNLti — Former Puckstopper (@GOPGoalie) October 17, 2020

Mark Redman from San Diego State

Where things stand

Mark Redman has the talent to make an impact at the Power-Five level and the ideal size at 6-foot-6-inches and 255 pounds. Not only is Redman athletic enough to play a pivotal role in any offense, he is also an extremely intelligent player. He finished the season with All-MAC honors for the second straight year after leading the Aztecs with 38 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. This isn’t Redman’s first time in the portal as he spent two seasons at Washington. Redman has committed to Louisville.

“Dare Is A Darkside” at The Snapper and its Mark Redman!!! pic.twitter.com/EIoO5WYERo — The College Experience (@TCEonSGPN) August 27, 2023

Jalin Conyers from Arizona State

Where things stand

Jalin Conyers was one of the more elite tight ends in the Pac-12 the last two seasons and recorded 38 receptions in 2022 and 30 receptions in 2023. Conyers has one season of eligibility remaining, and standing at 6-foot-4-inches and 270 pounds, has the size to compete anywhere.

Jalin Conyers did this to a 6-3, 210 DB with perfect coverage. Have a spring camp, dude. pic.twitter.com/Ju9BLTIAhV — Nate Marchese (@CFFNate) March 31, 2023

