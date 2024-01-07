Most intriguing transfer portal options at center

We already broke down our expectations for how Ohio State could handle the quarterback position and then dove into the possible running backs. We also and recently covered the wide receiver position (if things break a certain way), tight ends, and offensive tackle, and guards, but next on the list is the center position.

This list means a whole lot less since the commitment of a former Alabama Crimson Tide starter, but I already started this piece and watched all of the players listed, so you get to see it, but lucky for us the addition was a HUGE one and that talented player makes an appearance on this list.

The likelihood of the Buckeyes adding another anchor to the offensive line is slim to none, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see another player with starting experience at center be added and moved to guard. Most people are expecting another addition to the offensive line and that means there is still an opportunity for the guys below.

Pete Nygra from Northern Illinois

Where things stand

Pete Nygra has multiple years of starting experience under his belt and is arguably one of the best centers in the MAC. Louisville has continued its successful raid of the transfer portal and has earned a commitment from him. This past season, Nygra did not allow any sacks and only gave up two quarterback hits and six hurries.

CJ James from New Mexico

Where things stand

CJ James has multiple years of high-level starting experience and has already received multiple Power-Five offers including from Virginia Tech and Illinois, but recently committed to agreat non-Power-Five school, UTSA. James finished the season on the Pro Football Focus All-Mountain West team. Big Game Boomer had James listed as their No. 46 center in the nation.

Seth McLaughlin from Alabama

Where things stand

Seth McLaughlin has been a consistent high-level starter for a top-end SEC school for multiple years. An experienced player who literally just played in the College Football Playoff, McLaughlin has one year of eligibility left after starting games in three seasons for Alabama. McLaughlin is leaving the Crimson Tide due to some snapping issues this past season, but the snap exchange takes two and it appears an unfair amount of blame was placed on the center. He’s now a Buckeye. Rejoice!

Zeke Correll from Notre Dame

Where things stand

Zeke Correll is one of the best centers in the country with 29 starts under his belt. He was a hot commodity receiving offers from teams like Kentucky immediately, but he committed to NC State instead. After suffering an injury, Correll appeared to be ready to move on to a different scenery for his last season of eligibility.

Addison Nichols from Tennessee

Where things stand

Addison Nichols is on this list less due to what he has achieved and more due to his high ceiling. Nichols has already committed to Arkansas over other Power-Five options like Georgia Tech and Clemson, and will likely start immediately for the Razorbacks. At 6-foot-5-inches and 327 pounds, Nichols has seen significant action this past season and has multiple years of eligibility remaining.

