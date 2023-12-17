Most intriguing transfer portal options at running back for Ohio State

We already broke down our expectations for how Ohio State handles the transfer portal regarding the quarterback position and now I want to dive into the running back position. So far there has been very little news and noise surrounding portal activity for the backfield, but much of that is due to the focus on TreVeyon Henderson and whether or not he is staying in Columbus.

Even if Henderson decides to stay, which is highly unlikely, the once full stable of horses is now depleted with the departure of Chip Trayanum and Evan Pryor to the portal and Miyan Williams to the NFL. Only Henderson and Dallan Hayden remain viable options for the starting role next season.

It would not be surprising to see the Buckeyes make a move to include another back to the roster with a bit more experience than a possible incoming true freshman. The following are not the top backs in the portal, but the top five guys that I feel would be an excellent fit.

Sieh Bangura from Ohio

Where things stand

Sieh Bangura is a fun player to watch with the explosiveness you look for in a change-of-pace back who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. Bangura has been the leading rusher for Ohio since arriving on campus in 2022. He earned MAC Freshman of the Year with 1,078 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

With more of the opposing focus on him in 2023, Bangura had a slight dip in production, but still led the Bobcats with 811 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Bangura is a guy ready to take a step up in competition and would be a potential nice compliment to Hayden.

Who is the best running back in the MAC this next season? These four seem to be the front runners in our book: Sieh Bangura – @OhioFootball

Samson Evans – @EMUFB

Marquez Cooper – now with @BallStateFB

Ta’Ron Keith – @BG_Football #MACtion pic.twitter.com/j65diVMwj5 — The CSC Podcast – All #MACtion, All The Time (@CollegeSportPod) August 18, 2023

Deion Hankins from UTEP

Where things stand

Much like Bangura, Deion Hankins has dominated the lesser competition and is now looking to take a step up. Hankins has provided an elite level of consistency the last few seasons for the Miners and finished 2023 with 812 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Despite being the fourth-leading rusher in Conference-USA, it is obvious he is arguably the best back in the conference, even after the firing of his head coach after another disappointing season, Hankins is trying to find the best fit for his last season of eligibility. He was the star recruit for UTEP in 2019 and elected to stay home despite receiving major offers from the SEC. At six feet and 226 pounds, Hankins can play in the Big Ten.

🚨 Transfer Portal Watchlist Deion Hankins – RB – RS JR. 2023:

157 Attempts

812 Yards

5 TDs 4th in C-USA rushing yards

2022 All-Conference 2nd Team Story➡️: https://t.co/PkK97uL46b#CollegeFootball #TransferPortal #UTEP #CFP #Transfer pic.twitter.com/pr7XmIsAH4 — Return of the Mac Blog (@NoSznOff) December 1, 2023

Jaylin Lucas from Indiana

Where things stand

Ohio State fans should already be aware of Jaylin Lucas as he was an absolute burner for Indiana out of the backfield and was both All-Big Ten and an All-American as a kick returner as a freshman in 2022. The impact Lucas could bring to the Ohio State special teams is worth the NIL cash alone. In addition to his special teams work, Lucas is an excellent runner and receiver and can provide Xavier Johnson-level versatility.

Lucas was criminally underutilized at IU and has decided to move on to greener pastures after the firing of the program’s head coach, Tom Allen. He has led the Big Ten in kick return yards the last two seasons and has taken three to the house. The last two seasons, Lucas has contributed 546 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. This past season, Lucas snagged 34 receptions for 247 yards and two receiving touchdowns. The former track star has difference-making speed.

Standing at only 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Lucas may not be a bell-cow candidate but could be an elite change of pace back for the Buckeyes. The big play machine has two years of eligibility remaining.

Former Indiana running back and return specialist Jaylin Lucas has reported an offer from Arizona State. Lucas would be a nice fit in the Dillingham/Arroyo offense.

pic.twitter.com/8aXmNpnnaa — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 6, 2023

Justice Ellison from Wake Forest

Where things stand

Justice Ellison has a ton of experience with 427 career carries under his belt and he is a top-notch bell cow back. Ellison only has one year of eligibility left, but landing at a place like Ohio State and pairing with another back would be ideal for someone looking to slow down the wear and tear.

Ellison was All-ACC in 2022 finishing sixth with 707 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground while adding six receptions for 62 receiving yards. This season, Ellison had 548 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground while snagging ten receptions for 61 yards. The dip in production is a bit concerning, but going up against loaded boxes was a regular theme.

The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon has a Big Ten body at 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds, and is an excellent receiver out of the backfield as evidenced by his solid production and the fact he started his collegiate career at receiver. The Buckeyes have seemingly missed out on Ellison’s services as he has committed to another Big Ten school, Indiana.

😤 Justice Ellison muscles his way into the endzone pic.twitter.com/eQ7ctcrl8e — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) November 25, 2023

Rocket Sanders from Arkansas

Where things stand

At one point, Rocket Sanders had some early-round hype, but as we discussed with KJ Jefferson, the Arkansas offensive line didn’t do the offensive weapons any favors. Sanders has NFL lead back size at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, and does a great job of playing behind his pads.

Sanders also has elite vision and patience, which practically makes him the total package at running back. His burst and acceleration are also on another level and he refuses to go down on first contact. The idea of Jefferson and him teaming up in Columbus for a short-yardage package is intriguing, but Sanders is likely looking for certain guarantees with both playing time and NIL money.

Sanders has committed to South Carolina, but he would have been an intriguing piece in the Ohio State backfield.

What Rocket Sanders brings to the #Gamecocks as one of the most important portal wins of @CoachSBeamer’s tenure pic.twitter.com/xb43TKJSXc — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 15, 2023

