Most intriguing transfer portal options at wide receiver for Ohio State

We already broke down our expectations for how Ohio State could handle the quarterback position and then dove into the possible running backs, but now it is time to break down what the portal has in store for the wide receivers.

Despite not publicly declaring his intention, it appears likely that Marvin Harrison Jr. is out the door and Julian Fleming has entered the transfer portal. Emeka Egbuka has not announced his intentions yet but we can hope, right? It wouldn’t be a surprise if he took heads off to the riches of the NFL. So to summarize, there is a chance the Buckeyes lose all three of their starting receivers.

Carnell Tate and Jayden Ballard seem ready to take on larger roles, but this unit has some serious inexperience concerns. I understand Ohio State has a stable of five-star options at receiver, including the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Jeremiah Smith coming in, but I’m sure it would be more comforting for the coaching staff to add some experience through the portal and the following are five options that could be intriguing additions should there be a need.

Jyaire Shorter from Auburn

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

You may have noticed that the photo above shows Jyaire Shorter playing for the Auburn Tigers and that is due to him not seeing much action for Auburn this season. Shorter only amassed one reception for the Tigers and is looking to make his seventh-year count. That’s right, 2024 will be Shorter’s seventh season playing college football.

Before Auburn, Shorter spent five seasons with the North Texas Mean Green and despite dealing with injuries, was very productive, leading the nation with 27.3 yards per catch in 2022. Shorter is a deep-threat guy who can provide a unique spark as well as needed experience to an Ohio State offense.

Auburn just picked up a commitment from North Texas receiver Jyaire Shorter out of the portal, who ranked No. 1 in the country in yards per catch with 27.3pic.twitter.com/hnh57g2kK4 — Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) May 16, 2023

Jahmal Banks from Wake Forest

jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Another player with deep ball skills, Jahmal Brooks, was a key cog to the Demon Deacon offense with 59 receptions for 653 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season. Brooks was just as productive in 2022 with 42 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdowns. He knows how to utilize his 6-foot-4 frame as evidenced by ranking fifth in the Power Five in 2022 with a contested catch rate of 58.6%. The Washington D.C. native currently has offers from Minnesota, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Jahmal Banks is a big, physical wide receiver with natural hands and great body control in the @WakeFB offense. @DraftDiamonds are found at the @CaribeRoyale #HulaBowl pic.twitter.com/i5xvl8YKxP — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) November 2, 2023

Beaux Collins from Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Beaux Collins spent his first three seasons with the Clemson Tigers and has a ton of experience playing in 32 games and starting in 27 of them. Collins has accumulated 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns. The former four-star recruit had a career year this season with 38 receptions for 51 yards. Another big target, Collins would add size to the Ohio State unit at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, but it appears they missed out as he has been rumored to commit to Notre Dame.

New Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins camped in South Bend following his freshman year at St. John Bosco. pic.twitter.com/g9B7wbmeTg — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 11, 2023

Ja'Corey Brooks from Alabama

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Ja’Corey Brooks is a quality receiver with SEC starting experience. At 6-foor-2, 196 pounds, Brooks has the prototype body for a starting receiver. Brooks was a former five-star recruit who saw action immediately for the Crimson Tide on both offense and special teams. As a sophomore, Brooks was the third leading receiver on the team and this past season as a junior, Brooks dealt with a dip in production due to injuries. Brooks has committed to Louisville.

Alabama transfer Ja’Corey Brooks is now a Louisville Cardinal 🔥pic.twitter.com/tFc7tkAray — Dalton Pence (@dpence_) December 16, 2023

Mario Williams from USC

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Mario Williams is an elite talent. USC was his second stop after spending his freshman season with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was productive during his two seasons as a Trojan and finished 2023 with 29 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns. The former four-star recruit can start for Ohio State.

