Most intriguing transfer portal options at offensive tackle

We already broke down our expectations for how Ohio State could handle the quarterback position and then dived into the possible running backs and most recently covered the wide receiver position (if things break a certain way) and tight ends, but now we need to discuss one of everyone’s favorite positions, offensive tackle.

I try to keep up with social media and the recommendations we receive and it is very clear and obvious that everyone wants to know who are some of the top offensive tackles in the transfer portal. Josh Simmons will be back for 2024 and so will Josh Fryar, but rumor has it that the goal is to move Fryor to the inside and potentially find another option on the outside.

I don’t want to guarantee Ohio State will snag an offensive lineman in the transfer portal, but there are strong rumors circulating that it is a very likely outcome. The following are the top five most interesting offensive tackles for Ohio State that entered the transfer portal.

Febechi Nwaiwu from North Texas

Quite a story for OUs newest Transfer Portal Commit, Febechi Nwaiwu. Walked on at UNT. Redshirted in '21. Plugged in as a starter as a Rs Fr, and went on to be named on All-Conference USA freshman team and several Freshman All-American teams. Started 20 games. Sky is the limit… pic.twitter.com/zcPPad4CQN — Sooner Script (@SoonerScript) December 22, 2023

Where things stand

Febechi Nwaiwu is an absolutely underrated stud who was elite at guard in 2022 and was just as dominant at offensive tackle this season. It is unfortunate, Nwaiwu has already committed to Oklahoma because this would have been a huge upgrade for Ohio State and he has two years of eligibility remaining. With the ideal size at 6-foot-4-inches and 316 pounds, Nwaiwu was All-AAC again this season despite dealing with injuries.

Reading more of Febechi Nwaiwu's back story. There's something to be said about a young guy who's had to face adversity and work hard to create opportunities. Litrell speaks well of @officialfeb_54's work ethic and strength.https://t.co/0KZvfxXpM7 — Sooner Script (@SoonerScript) December 22, 2023

Corey Stewart from Ball State

Where things stand

Corey Stewart is another player who could have stepped in a started for the Buckeyes next season, but he has committed to another Big Ten school in Purdue. The Boilermakers got a good one as Stewart has two years of eligibility remaining.

In the last two seasons, Stewart has started 21 games with time on both the left and right side. Stewart earned All-MAC honors this season after earning a PFF grade of 67.9 and only allowing two sacks. Stewart would have been an ideal fit at right tackle.

Ball State portal OT Corey Stewart is primed to play a big role for #Purdue. “I like to see where I stack up against the best team in the nation playing football."https://t.co/NFbTXZq9H8 pic.twitter.com/KHLO8hUVdT — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 22, 2023

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson from San Diego State

Where things stand

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson was part of the mass transfer exodus that occurred at San Diego State and received offers immediately from Power Five schools including Louisville. If Ohio State decides to make a move, Crenshaw-Dickson would definitely be good enough to compete as a starter on the right side and would at the very least provide quality depth.

Fernando Carmona Jr. from San Jose State

Shout out to all offensive linemen; here is SJS' OL Fernando Carmona Jr. doing great work on the Spartans' first drive of the game vs. UNLV. It's typically hard to watch the battles in the trenches, but worth it:) pic.twitter.com/KOoK4uq3bd — Vic Aquino (@VicD_SJ) October 8, 2022

Where things stand

Another player on this list who has already committed (pickings are slim), Fernando Carmona has committed to Arkansas and that is a shame because the Nevada native and redshirt sophomore would have competed for a starting spot and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Carmona has been a pillar of consistency for San Jose State playing 765 snaps this season and finishing with an impressive PFF grade of 81.5, which includes a pass block grade of 81 and run block grade of 78.9. Standing at 6-foot-5-inches and 325 pounds, Carmona has enough size to play in the Power Five.

In addition to Arkansas, Carmona has also received offers from Auburn and BYU. The All-MWC performer has two years of starting experience under his belt.

Intriguing names to enter the Transfer Portal, Day 1 A few players stand out at positions of need for FSU. 2 EDGE defenders, an athletic TE, and then there's San Jose State LT Fernando Carmona Jr. Went from 265 lbs. to 315. Quick, great instincts.https://t.co/cHrwieZETA pic.twitter.com/FxFBuYbp3Z — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) December 5, 2023

Nick Kidwell from James Madison

Where things stand

Ninck Kidwell has enough talent to start immediately and eventually play on Sundays. He is a four-year starter who has one season left and is an elite pass blocker. What would have been the ideal addition, was not as Kidwell followed his former coach to Indiana.

Kidwell stands at 6-foot-5-inches and 316 pounds and has starting experience at both guard and tackle. The Maryland native will be playing his seventh season in 2024, but that makes him a perfect band-aide solution for the Ohio State offensive line.

The All-Sun Belt and All-American performer is leaving the Sun Belt as arguably their best lineman and is ready to step up to the Big Ten. Kidwell suffered a season-ending injury after just four starts at right tackle in 2023 and will be looking to bounce back as strong as ever in 2024.

