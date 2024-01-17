Most intriguing transfer portal options at defensive end

We already broke down our expectations for how Ohio State could handle the quarterback position (which it has handled) and then dove into the possible running backs (which it has also handled). We also recently covered the wide receiver position (if things break a certain way), tight ends, and offensive tackle, guards, and of course, the center position that was also already addressed by the staff. But now, we move on to the defensive side of the ball and we will start at defensive end.

Most of the guys on this list have committed already and the winter transfer portal is winding down. Still, these lists also provide the landing spot for these players, which tell an interesting story within the national landscape. For example, Indiana made some heavy-hitting moves in the transfer portal on the offensive side of the football. but let’s see which teams went out of their way to add one of the following big fish.

Reggie Grimes II from Oklahoma

USA TODAY

Where things stand

Reggie Grimes is an elite player against the run with the power to anchor and force a running back into traffic, but he is still an extremely unpolished player who saw a significant decrease in playing time at Oklahoma this past season. Grimes is a versatile piece that could see snaps on both the interior and on the edge. Grimes is still uncommitted.

OL Issiah Walker Jr vs DE Reggie Grimes II pic.twitter.com/7FIb1AcXlg — Luke Stampini (@LukeStampini) July 2, 2019

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Korey Foreman from USC

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Korey Foreman has received interest from California, Fresno State, and UCLA since announcing his departure from USC. Despite never growing into a reliable starter during his three seasons as a Trojan, Foreman is a physical freak that has the potential to make an impact for one lucky team.

Coming to Valley Children’s Stadium this season. Korey Foreman 🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/22brIemhoJ — Sidelines – FresnoState (@SSN_FresnoState) January 11, 2024

Princely Umanmielen from Florida

USA Today

Where things stand

Princely Umanmielen had a breakout season for Florida in 2022 with a team-leading 9.5 tackles for loss and followed up those efforts with an even more impressive 11.5 tackles for loss in 2023. Umanmielen has recently committed to Ole Miss and will immediately be one of the best pass rushers on the team.

Florida EDGE Princely Umanmielen has been one of my draft crushes since last season. He opted to go back to school this year, but has elite athletic traits and is growing into an understanding of how to use his length off the edge. pic.twitter.com/aZVSHlLAfN — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) June 14, 2023

Darian Varner from Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Where things stand

Darian Varner has a very interesting story as he broke out with the Temple Owls in 2022 earning All-AAC honors and wanted to take the next step up in competition with the Wisconsin Badgers this past season, but had a bit of a letdown. Varner was also held back due to injuries but has the athleticism and size at 6-foot-3-inches and 275-pounds to make an impact anywhere. Varner has recently committed to Cincinnati.

Tyler Baron from Tennessee

USA TODAY

Where things stand

Tyler Baron has developed into a top-notch pass rusher throughout his four years as a Tennessee Volunteer. Baron tallied 2.5 sacks in 2022 and then improved on that with six this past season. Baron has been a key cog for Tennessee with 19 starts under his belt. Standing at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Baron can improve any defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire