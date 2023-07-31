Most intriguing observations from 49ers 1st padded practice

Things got real for the 49ers on Monday when they put their pads on for the first time this offseason.

Pads coming on represents a new level of competition and the first real opportunity for players to separate themselves on a roster with 89 others trying to land a coveted 53-man roster spot.

This is the time where offensive linemen and defensive linemen can really start to shine, and where things can change rapidly for a backup QB competition or a QB returning from an injury.

We ran through the observations from reporters at Monday’s practice and picked out the ones we found most interesting:

Trey Lance's best day

That might’ve been Trey Lance’s best practice with the 49ers — of all 3 training camps. He finished 9-of-11; accuracy was on point. Perfect pass to Tay Martin through tight coverage to finish the session and set up a field goal in move-the-ball (which was introduced with pads) — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 31, 2023

Improving when the pads came on was going to be key for Lance. He’s not liable to pull away from Sam Darnold in the backup QB battle (more on this shortly), but continuing to elevate his play when the reps are live will put him in a really good spot to be the QB2 out of camp.

Sam Darnold figuring it out

– Darnold hit Danny Gray for a nice gain over the middle on a third down in move the ball and in one sequence completed two straight to rookie WR Ronnie Bell for pickups of 10-plus. Darnold settling into the offense well the past few practices. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 31, 2023

This is why Lance won’t run away in the backup QB competition. Darnold is undeniably talented with his athleticism and arm strength. Now it appears he’s settling into the best offense he’s ever been a part of. With Darnold the real key will be whether he can carry this over to a game situation, so the preseason will be huge for him if he wants to beat out Lance.

Brock Purdy still rusty

– Two other odd Purdy reps: On first passing play of the day, he seemed indecisive, made a last second choice to not throw it and threw the ball straight into the ground. Later, DL Clelin Ferrell knocked the ball from his hand as he was about to throw, drawing Shanahan's ire. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 31, 2023

Purdy is still getting every first-team rep and it’s not like the early training camp rust is putting his starting job in jeopardy. An odd play here and there isn’t a concern yet, but it’s worth filing away in case they continue to happen. The 49ers are hoping Purdy picks up where he left off last season. Should he keep struggling throughout camp though, particularly with decisiveness and decision-making, things could get really wild under center for San Francisco.

Javon Kinlaw checks a box

49ers just had their first 1-on-1 blocking drill of camp. One of the winners was Javon Kinlaw, who mostly won his matchups, including a rep at RDE. His lone loss came versus Spencer Burford, who also looked strong throughout drill. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 31, 2023

Good for Kinlaw! He was a standout through the unpadded portion of camp, and he continued that with the pads on during one-on-one drills. The key now will be replicating that success in games and getting better the more he’s on the field and playing. Any early victories are much-needed for Kinlaw though given how much time he’s lost to injury. A good first day in pads is a huge win for the 2020 first-round pick.

Interesting OL name to watch

– An under the radar name who had some good reps: OT Leroy Watson IV. He won or stalemated at least four of his reps and did so against guys like Ferrell and Jackson. Trent Williams is high on Watson's potential. Will take some time but progress is evident for converted TE. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 31, 2023

Depth is something of a problem on the 49ers’ offensive line, so any potential improvement is notable. Watson joined San Francisco’s practice squad late last season. He played tight end at the University of Texas-San Antonio and converted to OL when he signed with the Falcons last year as an undrafted rookie. There are plenty of steps for him to make before becoming an NFL-caliber lineman, but some early success is a really positive sign for him in only his second year as an OL.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire