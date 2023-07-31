Most intriguing observations from 49ers 1st padded practice

Things got real for the 49ers on Monday when they put their pads on for the first time this offseason.

Pads coming on represents a new level of competition and the first real opportunity for players to separate themselves on a roster with 89 others trying to land a coveted 53-man roster spot.

This is the time where offensive linemen and defensive linemen can really start to shine, and where things can change rapidly for a backup QB competition or a QB returning from an injury.

We ran through the observations from reporters at Monday’s practice and picked out the ones we found most interesting:

Trey Lance's best day

Improving when the pads came on was going to be key for Lance. He’s not liable to pull away from Sam Darnold in the backup QB battle (more on this shortly), but continuing to elevate his play when the reps are live will put him in a really good spot to be the QB2 out of camp.

Sam Darnold figuring it out

This is why Lance won’t run away in the backup QB competition. Darnold is undeniably talented with his athleticism and arm strength. Now it appears he’s settling into the best offense he’s ever been a part of. With Darnold the real key will be whether he can carry this over to a game situation, so the preseason will be huge for him if he wants to beat out Lance.

Brock Purdy still rusty

Purdy is still getting every first-team rep and it’s not like the early training camp rust is putting his starting job in jeopardy. An odd play here and there isn’t a concern yet, but it’s worth filing away in case they continue to happen. The 49ers are hoping Purdy picks up where he left off last season. Should he keep struggling throughout camp though, particularly with decisiveness and decision-making, things could get really wild under center for San Francisco.

Javon Kinlaw checks a box

Good for Kinlaw! He was a standout through the unpadded portion of camp, and he continued that with the pads on during one-on-one drills. The key now will be replicating that success in games and getting better the more he’s on the field and playing. Any early victories are much-needed for Kinlaw though given how much time he’s lost to injury. A good first day in pads is a huge win for the 2020 first-round pick.

Interesting OL name to watch

 

Depth is something of a problem on the 49ers’ offensive line, so any potential improvement is notable. Watson joined San Francisco’s practice squad late last season. He played tight end at the University of Texas-San Antonio and converted to OL when he signed with the Falcons last year as an undrafted rookie. There are plenty of steps for him to make before becoming an NFL-caliber lineman, but some early success is a really positive sign for him in only his second year as an OL.

