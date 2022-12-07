Most intriguing matchup in Buccaneers-49ers? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the most intriguing matchup in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down some of Week 14’s unsung FLEX plays to help push you into the fantasy playoffs. With so many byes, it can get ugly. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
What should the Bears top priority be this offseason? Should Saquon Barkley be a target? The offseason look ahead version of overreactions is here.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
A former second-round draft pick will bolster the CB corps; what now after the Cowboys leaked their concerns about Beckham's knee? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
What if the Broncos would have just drafted Justin Fields?
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
The Cowboys are making a signing, but it’s not the one fans wanted. It is a signing, however, that’s more needed right now. The team is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander to its practice squad, according to his agents, David Canter and Ness Mugrabi. The Cowboys have worrisome injury issues at the position. A foot injury [more]
College Football Bowl and Playoff Schedule, Game Previews, Predictions, Odds, How To Watch
ESPN analytics experts say T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are overrated.
A day after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, pundits are already speculating on who the 49ers' next quarterback will be.