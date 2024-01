Most intriguing college football games in 2024 season

The waiting for college football is the hardest part

(USAT)

College football will be away for about seven months. That’s a long wait for the fanatics; however, there is always something to look forward to on the calendar.

Which games pop big time on the 2024 college schedule? Here are the tops for each week…

Week 1

(Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports)

Clemson at Georgia.

Notre Dame at Texas A&M.

LSU vs. USC (in Las Vegas).

Week 2

(USAT)

Texas at Michigan.

North Carolina State vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte).

Week 3

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona at Kansas State.

Alabama at Wisconsin.

Oregon at Oregon State.

Washington State vs. Washington (in Seattle).

Week 4

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

UCLA at LSU.

Tennessee at Oklahoma.

Week 5

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia at Alabama.

Louisville at Notre Dame.

Oklahoma at Auburn.

Week 6

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Michigan at Washington.

UCLA at Penn State.

Auburn at Georgia.

Week 7

(USAT)

Penn State at USC.

Florida at Tennessee.

Ole Miss at LSU.

Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas).

Ohio State at Oregon.

Week 8

(Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)

Alabama at Tennessee.

Georgia at Texas.

South Carolina at Oklahoma.

Week 9

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Notre Dame vs, Navy (in East Rutherford, N.J.).

Penn State at Wisconsin.

LSU at Texas A&M.

Oklahoma at Ole Miss.

Missouri at Alabama.

Week 10

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Oregon at Michigan.

Ohio State at Penn State.

UCLA at Nebraska.

Florida vs. Georgia.

Week 11

Florida State at Notre Dame.

(Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington at Penn State.

Alabama at LSU.

Georgia at Ole Miss.

Florida at Texas.

Oklahoma at Missouri.

Week 12

(Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State at Northwestern.

UCLA at Washington.

Texas at Arkansas.

Tennessee at Georgia.

LSU at Florida.

Nebraska at USC.

Week 13

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

USC at UCLA.

Alabama at Oklahoma.

Week 14

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Florida vs. Florida State.

Notre Dame at USC.

Michigan at Ohio State.

Washington at Oregon.

Auburn at Alabama.

Texas at Texas A&M.

Oklahoma at LSU.

Week 16

(AP Photo)

Army vs. Navy (at Landover, Md).

Story originally appeared on List Wire