The most interesting storylines in Pac-12 basketball this season

As the final Pac-12 basketball season begins, there is no shortage of intrigue. Bronny James is a Pac-12 basketball player, albeit a player who probably won’t play until after Christmas. UCLA brought in a bunch of European players to form the core of its roster under Mick Cronin. Oregon missed the last two NCAA Tournaments under coach Dana Altman. Colorado has assembled a formidable roster. Arizona is a top-tier program once again under Tommy Lloyd. Will any team in the lower half of the conference exceed expectations?

There’s a lot to choose from in terms of plot points worth watching. We asked the members of our Pac-12 basketball panel for the storylines they are most interested in this season.

Matt Zemek: Does Tommy Lloyd figure out how to unlock Caleb Love’s full potential at Arizona? Lloyd has the magic touch with transfers. He has in many ways surpassed Dana Altman in that regard in the Pac-12. If Lloyd maxes out Love, Arizona becomes a Final Four team, but I’m skeptical. Arizona might still win the Pac-12, but in order to be a Final Four team, Love needs to play great.

Zachary Neel: As with most of America, I will be interested to see what type of impact Bronny James has as a true freshman. All of the attention in the world will be on him, and I want to see how he and the USC team handle it.

Matt Wadleigh: The Cody Williams-Bronny James-Isaiah Collier battles. These are three potential top-10 picks in 2024.

Don Smalley: Just the overall season for the Pac-12 being its last. That’s going to be a story throughout. The Conference of Champions is dying. 🙁

I’m also interested to see how good USC really is and if Oregon can break the two-year absence from the NCAA tourney.

