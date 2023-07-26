Most interesting quotes from James Franklin at Big Ten Media Day

Big Ten Media Days kicked off Wednesday in Indianapolis, Indiana with every coach from the conference converging in one location. Penn State head coach James Franklin was one of seven coaches who spoke to the media at the podium on Wednesday about a multitude of things during his allotted timeframe.

Among the topics discussed was the quarterback competition between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, the new NIL initiative that he has been pushing for, roster updates and the future of the Big Ten schedule.

The entire transcript of what coach Franklin said can be found here.

Below are the most interesting quotes from his time at Big Ten Media Day.

Quarterback Competition

“Then everybody wants to talk about quarterback. We’re still in a competition phase. Obviously, there’s a lot of people talking about Drew [Allar] and what he brings to the table. He was able to get a ton of experience last year, played in, I think, ten games. So, I understand why the excitement is there, 6’5″, 242 pounds, can make all the throws, but Beau Pribula is a guy that everybody in the program has a ton of respect for as well. So that’s going to be an interesting competition throughout the entire camp.”

Penn State fans might have just figured Franklin was going to hand the reigns to Allar after Sean Clifford graduated, but he’s looking for him to earn the starting spot. Even after the Blue-White Game it still seems like the coaching staff views this battle as a competition.

Confident in Depth

“We’re back to a more healthy roster than we’re used to. And now I think we’re in a position to give us the best chance to compete in our conference as well as nationally. Just less question marks across the board.”

It feels like this might be the most complete Penn State roster that has taken the field in a while. It seems like coach Franklin feels the same way.

Bigger, Better Defensive Line

“You look at us on the defensive side of the ball, I think we’ve got a chance to be better up front with our defensive line. We are bigger. We are more athletic, we are physical. I think we have a legitimate three deep across the board.”

There is some major excitement surrounding the talent on the defensive line this season. There are three players who can get after the passer and the interior who should be much better at stopping the run.

No Secondary Concerns

“Obviously, the one question mark we have is in the secondary. When you lose a guy like Joey Porter and you lose a guy like Tig, who are tremendous players for us, that’s probably the one area of question marks. But we played a ton of players in the secondary with experience, talent, and depth. So, I think we’re going to be in a good position there.”

The loss of of Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown to the NFL draft always causes some concern for the next season. However, Kalen King is more than ready to step up and lead a new wave of secondary players for Penn State.

Big Expectations for Offensive Line

“When I got to Penn State, we were in a much different position. I think we only had five scholarship offensive linemen in the program. I think we’re in a much better position now. Our depth and our talent is right where we need it to be.”

The offensive line has been much maligned by Penn State fans since Franklin’s stint as head coach. He feels like this is the most depth he’s had at the group since taking over. The offensive line could be the strength of the offense this season if everything goes right.

Thoughts on NIL

“I think through [Pat Kraft’s] leadership, I think we’re continuing to close that gap and make really good progress. I do think to your point some of those decisions that have been made, I think have been helpful. So, I’m encouraged by the direction that we’re going, but there’s still work that needs to be done.

Franklin answered this when asked about his comments saying Penn State is two years behind in regards to NIL. With the merger between the two biggest collectives, he feels that’s a good step.

Building Roster to Face Ohio State and Michigan

“So, although you are going to factor those things in, your opponents and those types of things, more than ever, you’ve got to focus on your program and what you need to be successful running the schemes that you do. We’re obviously aware; we study best practice. We’re aware of what Michigan’s doing, we’re aware of what Ohio State’s doing. We study those programs too. But ultimately, it’s about us and what Manny Diaz needs to be successful in his defense and Mike Yurcich as well.”

Franklin is always clear that the program focuses on themselves before worrying about what others are doing. He seems to be taking that same approach when it comes to competing with Ohio State, Michigan and others in the Big Ten.

The Future Big Ten Schedule

“There’s going to be some things that are gained, and there’s going to be some things that are lost. But I think for the most part, the benefits will outweigh those things. You talk about some of the historical games and some of the exciting games that have been played and opponents, I think for the most part, those will still happen, but there will be some times where there’s different teams or a lack of a team on your schedule that you’re used to playing.”

The addition of USC and UCLA in 2024 will shake up the schedule going forward. The Big Ten announced the protected games that would remain on the schedule every single year. Penn State did not have a single protected game with another school on that list.

The Newcomers

“I’ll have a better idea once we get into training camp, but the feedback from the players has been excellent. The interaction that we’ve had with them has been limited but good, and the strength staff has been impressed. We’ve got all the numbers, all the data, whether it’s 40 or bench press and things like that, to see kind of where they’re at and how physically prepared they are to compete, but it’s been good. We were fortunate last year to get a number of true freshmen that were able to come in and impact our team in a really positive way. Hopefully we’ll have a similar number of guys that are able to do that this year as well.”

The new players coming in, whether freshmen or transfers, will have an opportunity to impress and try to earn some playing time in the upcoming weeks. Franklin is already happy with the depth of the roster as it is. With another loaded recruiting class starting their collegiate careers, they could add to that notion.

