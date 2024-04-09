[BBC]

Fulham's defeat by Newcastle United on Saturday was the game where any distant ambitions of Europe for this team truly slipped away.

I really do not think we are ready to deal with the pressure of playing twice per week.

We are almost certainly now the most inconsistent team in the league. There are no other teams who can say they have beaten Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United, but also lost to Burnley, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Right now, Fulham do not have a lot to play for, and that is not helping. However, I know that Marco Silva will not rest on his laurels, and I think he will be angry with the way the past three games have panned out.

Sunday's game at West Ham is a good chance for us to return to winning ways, especially as they are travelling to play Bayer Leverkusen three days beforehand.

While not much is actually on the line Fulham, every position up the table is extremely valuable and ending the campaign strongly will benefit us going into next season.

Sammy James can be found on Fulhamish