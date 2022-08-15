Most impressive rookie performance in Preseason Week 1 'GMFB'
"GMFB" share who they think had the most impressive rookie performance in Preseason Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Lions waived 3 players Monday: TE Nolan Givan, C Ryan McCollum and TE Garrett Griffin
Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar has scoured preseason tape, and here are his Secret Superstars for Week 1 of this NFL preseason.
New York Giants LB Azeez Ojulari believes the presence of Kayvon Thibodeaux will make him better and the team's pass rush more dangerous.
Mac Jones landed on the NFL's annual Top 100 list Sunday night, and several talented players explained why they believe the Patriots quarterback has a bright future.
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s first season with the Giants was a major disappointment as he caught 37 passes while being targeted 76 times and did not score a touchdown in 14 appearances last year. Signing Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract was one of many moves that led the Giants to fire General Manager [more]
George Pickens shined in his NFL debut.
The players have spoken and three Browns made the bottom half of the NFL's Top 100 list. How many will make the top 50?
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
As is usually the case, social media was a mess when it came to Cameron Smith's playoff penalty.
What an interesting sequence of events.
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
LIV Golf will never feel like this.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick dives into the Jaguars All-22 and breaks down the concepts Trevor Lawrence had at his disposal.
The quarterbacks were great but the offensive line struggled against the Seahawks.