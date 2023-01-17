What was the most impressive aspect of Cowboys' wild-card win? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses the Dallas Cowboys' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card matchup.
The "GMFB" crew discusses the Dallas Cowboys' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card matchup.
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Brady slid feet-first toward Hooker's legs during a fumble return.
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage had movement in his fingers. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
A look at the referee assignment, opening lines and history behind all of it. Interesting Prescott and over/under tidbit await. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The sale of the Commanders "will be over soon according to multiple sources speaking with NBC Sports Washington.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
A little more than 24 hours after celebrating a victory over LSU, Alabama basketball players met Sunday night to discuss
The 8-team playoff bracket is set now that Wild Card Weekend is over.
Andy Murray entered a tennis version of “goblin mode” in Florida in December, doing nothing but training, eating and sleeping, which is how he came to be celebrating a five-set victory on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Here's where the Ohio State quarterback is picked to end up in the 2023 NFL draft.
“It made me feel extremely old when junior said that…”
Here is information on the Chiefs’ Divisional Round postseason game.
The Lakers stopped their three-game skid with a win over the Rockets, but their deficiencies are still clearly present.