The most important USC football players entering the 2023 season

Does USC have enough pieces on defense to make the College Football Playoff this season? We talked about this question in a separate piece, getting the insights of USC football analyst Tim Prangley.

The appropriate and primary point of focus for USC this season has to be the defense. We know the offense is going to be great as long as Caleb Williams and most of the offensive line remain healthy, but it’s on defense where USC faces so many questions. The hope within the program is that with another year of strength and weight training, plus added exposure to Alex Grinch’s scheme, guys will be more advanced in their physical development and their awareness of what’s happening on the field.

Then consider the new recruits (Tackett Curtis) and the transfer portal additions (Anthony Lucas, Christian Roland-Wallace, Mason Cobb, Jack Sullivan, and others) which will add depth to the roster. Then add the injured players who, if healthy, will give USC even more bodies: Domani Jackson and Romello Height come to mind here (and there are others).

Among these defensive players, which pieces are the most important ones? We will look at those indispensable defensive players, plus the biggest and most important offensive players, in this 2023 list, which will be unveiled below.

Here we go:

BEAR ALEXANDER

Alex Grinch didn’t have enough dudes in 2022 at #USC. Does he this year? @TrojanConquests joined us to talk about this. https://t.co/yPovSVL6E7 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) July 6, 2023

Bear Alexander is, for me, the most important non-Caleb Williams USC Trojan this year. That doesn’t mean he’s the best player. His role is simply very central to what the Trojans need to do: Contain opponents’ running games and prevent opponents from producing eight-minute, clock-chewing scoring drives which keep the ball from Caleb and the USC offense.

Bear Alexander’s run-stuffing ability has to be a significant part of USC’s defense. If he brings that trait to the field, the Trojans will be a much, much better team.

MASON COBB

New USC linebacker Mason Cobb is ready to rumble! ✌️💪 pic.twitter.com/MXkWMuwvXD — TrojanSeij ✌️ (@TrojanSeijo) February 17, 2023

What did USC’s defense fail to do regularly in 2022? Tackle opposing ballcarriers. What does Mason Cobb do really well at linebacker? Tackle opposing ballcarriers.

DOMANI JACKSON

Jackson was injured last year. Give him a full season of games and see how much he can improve the USC secondary.

CALEN BULLOCK

Highest graded returning Pac-12 Safeties🔥 pic.twitter.com/qgwGz82UCp — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 2, 2023

Veteran experience will need to come to the forefront for Bullock, who will hopefully have more (and better) help in the secondary to enable him to flourish.

ANTHONY LUCAS

Linebacker Shane Lee was asked who on the #USC defense he thinks of first when he hears the phrase "freak athlete." He didn't hesitate to say Anthony Lucas, who by all accounts has been one of the standouts of spring. https://t.co/doRATjajgF pic.twitter.com/xKO0mWDu3e — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) April 14, 2023

If Bear Alexander will stuff the run for USC and provide a presence on the interior of the Trojans’ defensive line, Lucas needs to be the outside guy who becomes a pass-rushing beast.

SHANE LEE

5️⃣3️⃣ DAYS UNTIL USC FOOTBALL IS BACK… Shane Lee made a splash in his first game in C&G last season ⚔️#FightOn ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/sti9tB4tFh — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) July 4, 2023

Lee was not a sure tackler in 2022, but was it because he was a deficient football player, or because he was wearing a cast on his wrist? If he stays healthy in 2023, he could give USC’s defense a lot more upside.

JACK SULLIVAN

USC new 6th year grad transfer Jack Sullivan plays DE and was last listed as 6-5 275. He played 14 games for Purdue in 2022 register 5.5 sacks, 7 TFLs, and 38 tackles. https://t.co/7piOwPvIA3 — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) January 9, 2023

It can’t just be Anthony Lucas on the pass rush this year. Someone else has to join the rush. Sullivan is a good candidate.

JAMIL MUHAMMAD

As far as I can tell, Anthony Lucas, Jamil Muhammad and Sam Greene all have sacks today among USC edge rushers — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 15, 2023

Muhammad has to provide a pass-rushing presence as well. Sense a theme here?

KYON BARRS

Barrs has to help Bear Alexander in the middle of the USC defensive line. The transfer from Arizona has a very big role on this team.

CALEB WILLIAMS

Obviously the most important Trojan player of them all, Caleb just needs to stay healthy and let his game do the talking.

JUSTIN DEDICH

Dedich returning and playing center gives USC an experienced, mature leader. Dedich is by far the most important offensive lineman on the roster, the one non-Caleb offensive player the Trojans need to stay healthy for the whole season.

DORIAN SINGER

USC’s WR1 needs to have the same field-expanding effect Jordan Addison had last year. There’s no reason to doubt that Singer can deliver the goods.

MARSHAWN LLOYD

Austin Jones is a very good running back. Darwin Barlow and others can play, too. However, Lloyd is going to be the “money man,” the guy who gets the tough yard on 4th and 1.

RALEEK BROWN

Unlikely to be used as a traditional setback, Brown could be a Swiss Army knife player, a Darren Sproles-style chess piece who gives USC’s offense added dimensions.

JARRETT KINGSTON

All the starting offensive linemen are important, but if there’s a non-Dedich player to add to this list of important Trojans, it’s Kingston. He is — in the eyes of many — the best O-lineman USC got in the transfer portal. If Kingston lives up to that billing, USC’s offense is going to roar with efficiency in 2023.

