What are the most important things to watch for the rest of the Boston Celtics’ season?

What are the most important things to watch for the rest of the Boston Celtics’ 2024 NBA season? Do we need to fret over how much star players are seeing the floor, given there is nothing left for the Celtics to play for? Is there something to be said about momentum heading into the 2024 Eastern Conference playoffs?

And what about the experimentation we are seeing from Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla? Do we want some proof of concept for his more radical ideas, or should he be holding his cards close to his chest in anticipation of pitched postseason coaching battles?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb and Jay King, were joined by Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston to draft the six most important things to watch for over the rest of the season after the Celtics clinched the NBA’s best record. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire