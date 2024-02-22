The most important things Oregon fans should know about EA Sports College Football 25

Last week, college football fans got a pleasant surprise when the official announcement came out for EA Sports College Football 25, the return of a beloved video game that is set for this summer.

Since that initial announcement, more and more details have started to come out about what, and who will actually be included in the game, and what type of game play fans will be able to expect.

There is a lot of information out there, both expected and unexpected, and still a lot of speculation about what the game will look like, and when it will ultimately be released in the summer months. However, we’ve gotten a lot of answers to questions this past week.

I’ve taken the information we’ve gleaned and applied it to fans of the Oregon Ducks, giving a better view of what the game might look likee for them in the future. Here’s what Duck fans need to know about the game:

Multiple Ways to Be a Duck

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

It has long been speculated, but EA Sports confirmed to ESPN that both Dynasty Mode and Road To Glory will return for this game, both of which will include the aspect of name, image, and likeness.

In Dynasty Mode, you will take over a football program and run it in its entirety, while Road to Glory allows you to go through the college process as a player.

“If you think about representing what’s happening in the sport, when we talk about things like Dynasty and Road to Glory, there’s new ways to recruit, there’s transfer portals, there’s NIL, there’s a lot of things to think about,” said Daryl Holt, EA Sports’ senior vice president and group general manager of EA Tiburon. “That has really added to the complexity and the intrigue of the sport that we want to make sure is there for our players.”

Create A Player Has Limits

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Starting on Thursday, college football players could start “opting in” to the game so that they could be played with as a character. It is essentially an NIL deal with the game, where they will reportedly be paid $600 and receive a free copy of the game.

If a player doesn’t opt-in, though, ESPN reports that the user will not be able to create that player from scratch in the game. For instance, if Tez Johnson for whatever reason didn’t want to be part of the game, you could not go to ‘Create a Player’ and build a speedy WR #15 with the name Tez Johnson.

History Will Impact Opt-Out Players

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

An interesting note came from 247Sports’ deep dive into the video game. While a generic player will be made for players who choose not to opt into the game, the skillset for said generic player will be based on historical makeups for players in that position on the team.

In other words, if the RB duo in Eugene of Jordan James and Noah Whittington were to opt-out of the game, the generic running backs would be made to play more like LaMichael James or De’Anthony Thomas, rather than Derrick Henry or Mark Ingram, simply because that’s the type of back that Oregon tends to produce.

If EA Sports is unable to secure NIL rights for a team’s starter, developers will generate a randomized, generic likeness of a player with attributes built upon historical data and stats for that position on that team — and in that particular offensive or defensive scheme — over the past several years, an EA rep said. Fans will be able to create a player, but EA Sports will not allow the creation of a player who replicates one who opted out of the game, the representative said without providing specific details. NIL players also can’t be edited on the roster.

Dan Lanning Will Be Absent...To Start

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

While players from all 134 FBS schools who opt-in will be part of the game, ESPN reports that the head coaches for each program will not be involved, to start.

Real-life coaches like Kirby Smart or Lane Kiffin will not be in EA Sports College Football 25. Holt said the focus has been on the players, the schools and the traditions in this version of the game. It doesn’t mean coaches are forever going to be out of the game. Sean O’Brien, EA Sports vice president of business development, told ESPN the company is considering ways to “offer coaches the opportunity to opt in beyond Year 1.”

O’Brien went on to say that the different styles of coaching, recruiting, and scheduling are so unique for each individual, that it will take more focus and attention to detail to perfect, which is something they plan to do in the future.

Despite No Coaches, Playbooks Will Be Present

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While you may not be able to benefit from the 99 aggressiveness rating that Dan Lanning is surely to bring to the game in the future, you still can enjoy the breadth of the Oregon Ducks playbook, and the offensive scheme that Will Stein brings to the table.

From ESPN:

This goes back to game — and program — integrity. Holt said the focus is to make sure teams in the game play like the teams in real life do. “You almost could say there’s 134 different ways to play,” Holt said, because of the nuances of different programs — from off-field recruiting to on-field play. That includes the play styles of each team, which meant building out new plays and sets to match formations in the game. Holt said the plan is to “show that wide-open aspect of explosive gameplay in college football,” which can be vastly different from the NFL.

Autzen Will Feel Like Autzen

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The makers of College Football 25 have made it very clear that, while the game will be run on the same engines as the Madden games, there will be a much more “college” feel to them.

They’ve put a lot of effort into getting sights and sounds from college stadiums and campuses across the nation for this game, trying to find the specific things that make a gameday experience so special at the college level.

From ESPN:

O’Brien said they sometimes received over 200 photos of stadiums from schools, down to what their seats looked like, along with trophies and statues on campus for in-game replication. “Our team was like, ‘This is gold that we can use to make a really authentic-looking tradition or aspect of a stadium or a program or a school,'” Holt said. “It was wonderful.”

If I were a betting man, I’d say that likely means you will see a Harley Davidson riding onto the field before games at Autzen, with ‘Shout!’ being played before the fourth quarter.

Bo Nix on the Cover? We'll See...

A lot of speculation over the past week has been about who will ultimately be on the cover for the new game. Bo Nix is certainly a candidate, as is Marcus Mariota in a “past Heisman” edition of the game.

According to 247Sports, we likely won’t see the official cover until more info is released in May.

Oregon Legends, Welcome

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Road to Glory and Dynasty Mode, the Ultimate Team mode will be making a return as well, which means that you can build a team with past players as well as current players.

Looking to hit the gridiron with guys like Jonathan Stewart, Joey Harrington, Igor Olshansky, and Jeff Maehl? That will likely be possible for Duck fans.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire