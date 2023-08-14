Most important things to take away from Packers preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers will enter a big week — featuring two joint practices and a preseason game against the New England Patriots — after going to Cincinnati and producing an action-packed preseason-opening win over the Bengals. Matt LaFleur’s team scored five touchdowns and outgained the Bengals by over 150 yards.

Points and stats don’t matter in exhibition games. What really matters is who played well and what the individual performances mean for the Packers as the regular season approaches.

To help put a bow on the preseason opener, here are our biggest things to take away from the win over the Bengals:

Zach Tom will start

It’s pretty clear that the Packers’ brass thinks highly of Zach Tom. After starting five games (four at left tackle, one at left guard) during his rookie campaign, Tom appears set to enter the starting lineup permanently during his second year in the league. Tom started the preseason opener at right tackle and eventually saw time at center, giving up zero pressures along the way. Whether he starts at right tackle or center, heck maybe even at right guard, it appears that Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff believe Tom is one of the best five linemen on the roster. The argument could be made that he’s the third-best offensive lineman on the roster behind David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. The best way to ensure Jordan Love enjoys success is to put the best offensive line group out there. That mix includes Tom, whether that’s at center, right tackle, or right guard is to be determined, but it appears that the Packers once again struck gold with an offensive lineman in the fourth round. — Brennen Rupp

Carrington Valentine shines

If you’ve been following along since OTAs, maybe you weren’t too surprised by Valentine’s performance on Friday. Still, getting targeted six times in your rookie debut and leaving with two pass breakups and an interception is pretty impressive. If Valentine continues his current trajectory and turns out to be a legit player, the Packers could have one of the deepest corner rooms in recent memory. Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas are obviously cemented as the starting outside corners when both are healthy. When Eric Stokes returns from the PUP list, they can insert another first-rounder as needed. I’m not sure how Valentine will fit into the equation, so he may just be the emergency backup. Even so, Green Bay could have four legit options at outside corner and that is an awesome problem to have. — Brandon Carwile

Packers WRs show upside, potential

Inevitably, there will likely be ups and downs this season from the Packers receiver position, simply given the inexperience on the roster. However, on Friday, we also saw the upside that this unit possesses. Christian Watson didn’t make any big plays in the passing game, but his gravity, and the attention his speed draws helped create a one-on-one situation for Romeo Doubs in the end zone. Speaking of Doubs, he has consistently won his one-on-one matchups for most of the summer, with his precision as a route runner and the ability he has to run a variety of routes, all of which helps create separation. We saw Jayden Reed’s speed on display on the jet sweep and his contested catch ability as well, something he often flashed at Michigan State. Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath were both complimented by Matt LaFleur for their blocking efforts, and combined, the two had 104 receiving yards. Lastly, Samori Toure has looked much improved all summer, and totaled 56 passing yards on three receptions from Sean Clifford, including a touchdown. There is youth at this position, but there is also a lot of speed and versatility, which will open up the playbook for LaFleur, and really allow this offense to stress defenses vertically, over the middle of the field, and with the mismatches they can create. — Paul Bretl

Luke Musgrave is a focal point

Jordan Love looked poised and in command during his two series, which could be an important takeaway all on its own here. But I’m going to go with Luke Musgrave, who was targeted on three of Love’s 10 passing attempts over two series and looks like a true focal point of the Packers’ new-look passing game. He got two designed targets, including one on a tight end screen that could have resulted in an explosive play had it not got tipped at the line. On a third down, he was wide open and would have had another big play with a good throw from Love. Like Christian Watson, Musgrave’s speed — whether he’s split out wide or running up the seam — attracts attention. He’s going to create a lot of big plays himself and help others get open in 2023. Oh, and given the snap counts from the preseason opener, it’s abundantly clear that Musgrave will enter his rookie season as the unquestioned No. 1 tight end. — Zach Kruse

