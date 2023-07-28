Most important takeaways from Packers’ first two training camp practices

“We’re never going to overreact to anything on the first day.” That was Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur before Thursday’s practice, the second of training camp.

After months without football, it can be easy to overreact to the early happenings of training camp. The Packers haven’t even put pads on for a practice, so every snap — even during 11-on-11 periods — must be viewed from the correct lens.

But the start of camp can provide some important clues, especially in terms of personnel, the depth chart and potential player usage. Let’s dig in to the important things coming out of the first two days of Packers training camp.

Zach Tom, early favorite to start at right tackle

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

During each of the first two days, Zach Tom was the preferred starter at right tackle. Yosh Nijman played some left tackle with the first-team when David Bakhtiari had a quiet day on Thursday but otherwise was with the second-team offense. It appears the right tackle starting job is Tom’s to lose. An excellent athlete who proved highly versatile (played four positions) and capable as a pass-blocker (allowed only 12 pressures) as a rookie, Tom is now settling in at right tackle to start Year 2. And while Nijman is more experienced, Tom’s upside is substantial. Him winning the right tackle job would elevate the potential of the Packers offensive line in 2023. So far, so good. We’ll see if the depth chart changes once the pads come on.

Luke Musgrave, likely starting tight end

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Josiah Deguara is getting plenty of reps, especially in two tight end sets, but it’s clear through the first two days that Musgrave, a second-round pick, is going to be on the field in a starting capacity as a rookie. The Packers appear fine working with him through the unavoidable ups and downs of being a rookie tight end, especially during camp. Musgrave has had a few drops, and Preston Smith is giving him all he can handle as a blocker. All these experiences are necessary to learn the position. Can he handle being the

“Y” tight end in this offense? Coach Matt LaFleur continues to be impressed with Musgrave’s speed and willingness to put in the work, especially away from the field.

Jayden Reed, playmaker potential

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Like Musgrave, Jayden Reed has been on the field with the first-team offense often through two practices. He could be a slot playmaker for Matt LaFleur. On Thursday, Reed ran a good route against the zone coverage of De’Vondre Campbell and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love in a red zone drill. Later, he took an end-around, exploded through a hole off the edge and created a big gain. The Packers are going to find unique ways of getting him the football. Having him play in space from the slot could amplify his playmaking potential as a first-year player, especially with the offense’s speed on the perimeter and tight end.

Rudy Ford, likely starter at safety

Green Bay Packers’ Rudy Ford (20) participates in the DreamDrive bicycle ride during the first day of training camp on July 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, Ford was the preferred starter next to Darnell Savage at safety. No surprise, but still notable. Ford started six games for the Packers and was on the field for at least 30 snaps in seven of the last eight games last season. Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt and Tarvarius Moore have worked with the backup units. The Packers desperately need Ford to emerge as a capable starting player at safety, arguably the weakest position group on the roster. A career special teamer, Ford has never been a preferred starter to open a season. The Packers are hoping he can be more consistent in Year 2 in Joe Barry’s defense.

Jordan Love, ups and downs

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Love’s start to camp hasn’t been perfect. By Bill Huber’s count, Love is 12-of-28 passing through two days. On a windy day on Wednesday, Love missed a few deep shots, and the first-team offense struggled in a third-down period. On Thursday, Love threw a pair of impressive touchdown passes during a red-zone period, including one pinpoint toss to Christian Watson against Rasul Douglas. The ups and downs should be expected, given his inexperience as the No. 1 quarterback and the youth around him on offense. This will take time to get consistently right. No one should be burying or crowning Love based on the first two days.

