The most important position for Auburn to get in the transfer portal

Auburn’s offense has progressed in some areas this season.

Specifically, pass blocking. The Tigers are only giving up 1.8 sacks per game (sixth in the SEC) despite the inconsistency within the unit. However, the run blocking has regressed significantly. Auburn has has serious issues running the ball in conference play and will continue to struggle until they either bring in some new recruits or until they pick up some experienced linemen from the transfer portal.

Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer joined On The Line on ESPN 106.7 and gave his thoughts on the move valuable position Auburn should be pursuing in the transfer portal.

Ferguson: Auburn has to get some offensive linemen. But that’s the toughest position to get in the transfer portal. They’re valuble. Auburn is going after a couple of the already. Its one of those things where Auburn is going to have to focus on getting some of those guys because of the rebuild that is happening in the trenches. You also don’t know if anyone on the o-line will be using their COVID year and coming back, and you also don’t know if players will transfer and whatnot. So Auburn has to do a really good job of pursuing those guys.

Obviously, the Tigers are hurting in the trenches right now, and until they get better as a unit, the offense can’t sustain success with the lack of skill position players (specifically wide receiver) that Auburn has on the outside.

